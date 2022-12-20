Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Leading Medicinal Cannabis Companies Cannasouth And Eqalis Announce Prospective Merger

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 9:56 am
Press Release: Cannasouth

Two leading medicinal cannabis companies have today announced a binding agreement to advance a potential 50:50 merger to truly improve patient access to cannabis-based medicines.

Cannasouth and Eqalis will come together to deliver better outcomes for patients – both locally and globally – by combining IP, technology, research and development, innovation, manufacturing, sales and prescribing capabilities.

Mark Lucas, Cannasouth CEO, says the merger will create a more resilient business, building towards diversified income streams, higher margins and access to a larger capital pool to help the company compete globally.

“Both Cannasouth and Eqalis share the same values when it comes to delivering positive health outcomes to patients. Through collaboration, we can speed up the advancement of technology to bring medicines to market faster,” says Lucas.

“Together, Cannasouth and Eqalis will have greater ability to lead and shape the New Zealand industry and reduce costs to patients.”

Greg Misson, Eqalis CEO, says this partnership will ultimately lead to better health outcomes for patients across Aotearoa through innovation and world leading technologies.

“Cannasouth and Eqalis will jointly undertake capital raising activities to bring approximately $9 million of new capital into the business to accelerate growth and the advancement of technologies which will bring costs down for patients.

“We know the most significant barrier to medicinal cannabis for many Kiwis is affordability. As a combined entity, we’re investing in diversification and eliminating duplication to lower the price of medicinal cannabis for patients,” says Misson.

The cannabis medicines produced by the new merged company will range from simple oil-based tinctures to next generation pharmaceuticals, supported by industry-leading cultivation and production technology.

“We know there’s huge demand in Aotearoa to provide high quality, affordable medicinal cannabis products to the thousands of Kiwis suffering from chronic pain, insomnia and anxiety,” says Misson.

“By improving the speed and quality of our production, we’re able to pass these savings along to patients through reduced cost, which is why the R&D side of our industry is so important.”

Principal terms of Cannasouth and Eqalis prospective merger

  • The transaction is to be structured as the purchase by Cannasouth of 100% of the shares on issue in Eqalis (“Eqalis Shares”) from the Eqalis shareholders.
  • The value attributable to the Eqalis Shares has been notionally set at $48.8 million.
  • The notional sum of $48.8 million will be satisfied by Cannasouth issuing 147,891,069 new ordinary fully paid Cannasouth shares at an issue price of $0.33 per share to the Eqalis shareholders.
  • Cannasouth CEO Mark Lucas will continue as Chief Executive of Cannasouth post completion of the merger.
  • Eqalis CEO Greg Misson will be appointed Chief Innovation Officer of Cannasouth post completion of the merger.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Cannasouth on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TradeMe: Rents Remain At A Record High As Regions Boom
New Zealand rents remained at an all-time high in November, with the regions seeing prices jump while they dropped in the main centres, according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Consumer NZ: Half Of New Zealanders Are Saving Less Than 5% Of Their Income
New findings from Consumer NZ’s Sentiment Tracker show that more than half of New Zealanders (55%) are saving less than 5% of their income. With annual inflation hitting 7.2% and wages failing to keep up... More>>



Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>




Digitl: Fibre for the other 13 per cent
New Zealand’s UFB fibre network reaches 87 per cent of the population. The other 13 per cent, mainly in rural areas, are left behind. Around seven out of ten homes that can connect to fibre choose to do so... More>>



Statistics New Zealand: GDP Increases 2.0 Percent In The September 2022 Quarter
“With borders opening to all visitors in the September 2022 quarter, we have seen more spending on both international and domestic air travel... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 