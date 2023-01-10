Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Feedback Sought On Proposed Catch Limits For Northland Rock Lobster

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: Fisheries New Zealand

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting people to have their say on proposed catch limits and settings for the Northland rock lobster fishery, known as CRA 1.

Acting Deputy Director-General for Fisheries New Zealand, Mat Bartholomew, says the proposals form part of the regular sustainability review processes, and responds to a recent high court judgment to reconsider last year’s decision for the fishery.

“We recognise the importance of the court’s findings and have acted quickly to prepare new proposals for the fishery.

"The proposed options include various reductions to the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) to ensure the long-term sustainability of this important shared fishery and reflect a more ecosystem-based approach, which includes looking at the effects of fishing on habitats and other species."

As part of proposed catch reductions for commercial and recreational fishing, input is also sought on options to reduce the recreational daily limit for rock lobster.

“Reducing the recreational daily limit is one of the most effective measures to manage recreational harvest and will help recreational catch stay within the allowance.

“Rock lobster stocks are regularly reviewed to support catch settings are appropriate and sustainable. This includes CRA 1, which has been reviewed annually over the past two years,” says Mat Bartholomew.

In December, Fisheries New Zealand started consultation on three other fish stocks being reviewed ahead of the 1 April fishing year. Those proposals include options for catch settings, allowances, and daily limits for pāua for the central and lower North Island fishery (PAU 2), reducing catch and longer-term
closures for Coromandel scallops (SCA CS), and restrictions to commercial kina dredging from Tory Channel.

“Aotearoa’s oceans and fisheries provide a way of life – they feed our whānau, are a place for recreation, and provide jobs in our communities. What we all want is sustainable fisheries that continue to provide for future generations.

Consultation on CRA 1 proposals begins today, and submissions can be made online before 5pm on 8 February 2023.

“We encourage anyone with an interest in this important shared fishery to provide feedback on these proposals,” says Mat Bartholomew.

More information including how to make a submission can be found on MPI’s website at: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/review-of-sustainability-measures-for-fisheries-2023-april-round.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Fisheries New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Earthquake Commission: Record Land Claims A Reminder To Take Action To Protect Your Property
The record number of insurance claims for land damage this year are a reminder to homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards, the country’s natural hazard insurance provider says... More>>

Antarctica New Zealand: What’s Lurking Under Antarctica’s Dry Valleys?
A team of international scientists will head back to Antarctica this month to try and unlock the carbon secrets of the McMurdo Dry Valleys... More>>

Consumer Advocacy Council: Changes Urged To Drive Competition And Better Protect Small Electricity Consumers
Analysis commissioned by the Consumer Advocacy Council shows the big gen-tailers are using their competitive advantage at the expense of small electricity retailers and consumers are worse off as a result... More>>


Commerce Commission: Prompts Vector To Reverse Moves That Would Have Cost Electricity Consumers Millions
A Commerce Commission investigation has led to a backdown by New Zealand’s largest electricity distribution business, Vector, on moves that would have cost its customers millions of dollars over the coming decades... More>>

Statistics: Overseas Merchandise Trade: November 2022 
Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 