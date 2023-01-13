Wakatū And Kono NZ Welcome New Board Chairs

[NELSON] Wakatū Incorporation has announced Johnny McGregor’s appointment to Chair of the Wakatū board, effective immediately. Mr McGregor replaces long-standing board Chairman Paul Morgan, CNZM, who served more than 30 years on the board, including 22 years as Chair, before stepping down as Chair this week for a sabbatical to recognise his long service.

Mr McGregor brings extensive experience in senior leadership roles across Aotearoa, serving on a number of boards and expert advisory groups, including the World Economic Forum’s Trade and Indigenous Program, and the Federation of Māori Authorities. He is of Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Rārua descent.

Wakatū Chief Executive Officer Kerensa Johnston said Mr McGregor’s appointment was an exciting opportunity to build on the purpose of Wakatū, which is to preserve and enhance its taonga for the benefit of current and future generations.

“Johnny is a respected leader who will bring great energy, leadership and perspective as we advance our 500-year intergenerational plan, Te Pae Tawhiti,” she said.

Mr McGregor said he was honoured to take up the position.

“It’s an important time for Wakatū as we come out of a tough operating environment to embark on a year of transformation, and the board looks forward to working with management to make strategic decisions that continue to prepare us well for the future.”

Mr Morgan, CNZM, was honoured in the New Year honours for services to Maori and business. Ms Johnston said it was a timely tribute for his many accomplishments.

“It is impossible to acknowledge all that has been achieved under Paul’s guidance and leadership: developing educational and other opportunities for our people; establishing our export food and beverage business Kono NZ; championing national and global reform for Māori and indigenous people, and much more”.

Kono NZ welcomes new Chair and Director

In addition to Mr McGregor’s appointment, Jo Davidson has been appointed Chair of Kono NZ. Jeremy Banks has been appointed as a Director to the Kono board.

Ms Davidson is a current Kono NZ Director and has a background in leadership across primary sectors including agribusiness, wine, food and beverage manufacturing and fast-moving consumer goods.

Mr Banks currently serves as a Director on the Wakatū Board and Whenua Board and leads the Business Technology Steering Committee. He brings significant experience in both the technology and Māori governance sectors.

Ms Johnston said the three appointments demonstrated the investments Wakatū had made in succession planning and people development over the past 20 years, particularly through its associate director programme.

Three current Wakatū directors have come through the programme, as have Ms Johnston, and Chief Financial Officer Joe Hanita. Mr McGregor acknowledged Mr Morgan’s instrumental and ongoing support of the programme.

“It’s been a great journey to see and experience for myself the succession planning and capability development within the organisation. This is how we will continue to support and enhance leadership and governance for generations to come.”

