Relief At The End Of "The Worst Period In Aviation History Since The 1940s"

Friday, 13 January 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Airline Pilots' Association

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) is celebrating the return of Air New Zealand’s flights into Shanghai and China, the last destination to lift Covid restrictions on passengers and crew, marking it the "…end of the worst period in aviation history since the 1940s".

NZALPA President and international pilot Captain Andrew Ridling said that with the resumption of Shanghai flights it feels to our members - pilots, air traffic controllers and flight instructors - as closure to the traumatic era.

“Almost three years ago we saw a sudden and previously unthinkable blow to our industry, our people, and their families," Captain Ridling said.

“The impact of the pandemic on the New Zealand aviation industry – from the flight school providers through to the international airline carriers, in terms of financial losses, airline company failure, unemployment, and global connectivity, was unprecedented.

“Like our global colleagues, hundreds of our members were forced to find alternative incomes due to furlough and redundancy as airlines globally shut down.

“The onset of the pandemic was so quick that nobody saw it coming on such a scale.

“It was deeply concerning as pilots struggled with the sudden changes that affected their futures and those of their families with rapid job losses, but also for those few who remained flying - living in isolation and quarantine facilities globally.

“The mental health of those jobless and still working in the industry was one of NZALPA’s primary concerns.

“The experience of those pilots remaining was surreal – flying ‘ghost ships’ with precious export cargo but no passengers to limited destinations, being locked into quarantine rooms with minimal food for several day layovers. Pilots endured constant testing including endless assessments and nasal swabs in each port, and when returning home to New Zealand.

“Pilots and their families often experienced social exclusions from schools, day care and social events away from their communities and friends.

“Almost as quickly as it started the pandemic ended, with most of us back in the air, in the tower or in the simulator.

“We’re more resilient and excited about the future of the profession we love. Demand for pilots and other employee groups across aviation, especially internationally, is high.

“This is encouraging for all careers in the airline business. Legacy airlines have been quick to re-establish themselves and those with good employee relationships will attract the best people.

“While Covid-19 is still with us, the pandemic has forced the airline industry to think differently and work closer together – employees, airlines, government, and wider industry.

“Together we have achieved a legacy of consultation, cooperation and collective problem solving that we are determined not to lose,” said Captain Ridling.

Find more from New Zealand Airline Pilots' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
