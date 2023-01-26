Mazda NZ Partners With AM On Three

Mazda New Zealand has signed on to become the new Premium Sponsor of Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ’s morning show, AM, on Three and ThreeNow

David Hodge, Managing Director of Mazda New Zealand said they are thrilled to be partnering with AM and supporting Ryan Bridge, Melissa Chan-Green and the team to deliver the news every weekday morning.

“The show’s combination of hard-hitting journalism with a bit of fun on the side is why it has become a firm favourite with viewers across the country.

“Mazda and Three have had very successful partnerships in the past and we are confident this will continue with Three’s AM. All the Mazda team including our dealerships across the country are very excited for this opportunity.”

To celebrate the partnership, Mazda is giving away a brand new all-electric MX-30 to one lucky AM viewer, in a competition that starts Monday the 30th of January.

Sarah Bristow, Director of News, Newshub says “At Warner Bros. Discovery and Newshub we value meaningful partnerships that are mutually beneficial and that’s exactly why we’re thrilled to have Mazda’s backing for AM. Mazda’s commitment is a real endorsement of AM - a show that is going from strength to strength.”

