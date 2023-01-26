Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mazda NZ Partners With AM On Three

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Mazda NZ

Mazda New Zealand has signed on to become the new Premium Sponsor of Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ’s morning show, AM, on Three and ThreeNow

David Hodge, Managing Director of Mazda New Zealand said they are thrilled to be partnering with AM and supporting Ryan Bridge, Melissa Chan-Green and the team to deliver the news every weekday morning.

“The show’s combination of hard-hitting journalism with a bit of fun on the side is why it has become a firm favourite with viewers across the country.

“Mazda and Three have had very successful partnerships in the past and we are confident this will continue with Three’s AM. All the Mazda team including our dealerships across the country are very excited for this opportunity.”

To celebrate the partnership, Mazda is giving away a brand new all-electric MX-30 to one lucky AM viewer, in a competition that starts Monday the 30th of January.

Sarah Bristow, Director of News, Newshub says “At Warner Bros. Discovery and Newshub we value meaningful partnerships that are mutually beneficial and that’s exactly why we’re thrilled to have Mazda’s backing for AM. Mazda’s commitment is a real endorsement of AM - a show that is going from strength to strength.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Mazda NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Auckland Business Chamber: Survey Reveals Auckland Business Backs Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Back-to-basics Agenda
Releasing the latest survey results of members before hosting a roundtable discussion on Thursday morning with the new Prime Minister, Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber... More>>


Air New Zealand: More Flights To Shanghai
Air New Zealand is thrilled to announce an expansion of its flight offerings to Shanghai, China from New Zealand. The airline increased its services to fly three times a week in early January and is moving to four passenger services... More>>


The Download Weekly: Top Stories For 2022

A recap of the year’s top telecommunications headlines. More>>


Foodstuffs: Food Experts Forecast What We’ll Be Eating In 2023
In 2022, many of us tried the viral TikTok feta pasta, and some of us gave the butter boards a try, but in 2023 what will Kiwis be eating this year?.. More>>



NZ Avocado: The Countdown To The World Avocado Congress NZ 2023 Is On!
In less than three months, 1000+ members of the global avocado community will descend upon Auckland, New Zealand, for the 10th World Avocado Congress, taking place from 2-5 April 2023... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: November 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 