Consultation Opens On Ways To Address Safety Concerns For Corded Window Coverings

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is seeking feedback on ways to address safety concerns associated with corded window coverings, such as roller blinds, concertina blinds, Roman blinds and slatted blinds like Venetian blinds.

Loose cords on window coverings are dangerous for young children, because they can get entangled and strangled by the operating cords or inner cords.

Since 2009 there have been 6 deaths of young children in New Zealand due to cords in window coverings – three of which have occurred in the past 10 years.

“These products have been recognised as a safety risk in Australia, United States of America, Canada, and Europe, and have become regulated over the past 15 years. In New Zealand, however, there are currently no regulations or mandatory standards requiring safety specifications from suppliers or installers,” says Sally Whineray, Acting Manager for Consumer Policy.

“While we have taken a number of steps to address safety issues with these products, including engaging with retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and community organisations, as well as consumer promotions, we know this consultation is a vital step to make sure we capture all possible options to mitigate the risks.

“MBIE is seeking feedback on the nature and scale of the problem, the options, benefits, costs and other impacts of the options, and implementation.

“Feedback will be used to inform MBIE’s policy development process and advice to Ministers on addressing risks from corded window coverings.”

Consultation opens at 7.30am on 27 January and closes on 5 March 2023. To find out more, visit the website https://www.mbie.govt.nz/have-your-say/options-to-address-safety-risks-of-corded-window-coverings

