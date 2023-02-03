Ventia To Partner With WEL Networks Across Waikato Electricity Network

Ventia has been awarded a contract by Waikato-based electricity provider WEL Networks to undertake a range of services across their network in the Waikato.

Kicking off in April 2023, the scope of the work will involve the design, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of new electricity infrastructure across their growing network.

WEL Networks is a Waikato based energy provider that connects more than 96,000 residential properties, small businesses and nearly 1,000 commercial and industrial sites to a power supply within its network area.

Ventia General Manager Electricity and Gas Craig MacDonald said that with more than 60 years of providing services to New Zealand’s electricity industry, Ventia was pleased to be able to bring its expertise to WEL as it looks to develop its network over the coming decade.

“We bring our capabilities, scale and a talented and diverse team to partner long-term with our clients in the New Zealand electricity industry,” MacDonald said.

“We’re excited to commence this contract with WEL, a company with a strong commitment to innovative and sustainable energy solutions and supporting the communities in which they operate.”

The work will be led by Ventia Project Director Karen Boyes.

“Our teams are excited to commence this relationship with WEL Networks and look forward to supporting the development of the Waikato region,” Boyes said.

WEL Networks Chief Executive Garth Dibley said WEL was looking forward to working closely with Ventia, a company that is well known for their client focus, passion for innovation and sustainability.

“It’s great to have Ventia partnering with us to ensure we continue providing the high quality and reliable electricity network we’re renowned for,” Dibley said.

“Our partnership is an excellent fit because like us, Ventia has a strong track record and reputation for helping communities grow and develop.”

