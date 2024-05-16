Tiny Home To Be Auctioned For Tradies Mental Health

The Unit2go tiny home PHOTO / SUPPLIED

A tiny home worth more than $200,000 is set to be auctioned at a $1 reserve, with proceeds to go towards an organisation which helps tradies look after their mental health and wellbeing.

Live Well Build Well was established in 2022 and has since helped tens-of-thousands of workers in the residential construction industry increase their mental fitness and implement strategies to prevent issues like depression and anxiety.

Programme Manager Rafael Caso says they’ve teamed up with Unit2go on an initiative which will provide the organisation with some much-needed funding.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Unit2go who have worked with a whole bunch of amazing suppliers to create a fantastic unit which will be auctioned off at a $1 reserve on Trademe,” said Caso.

“This funding is going to be huge for us. The work we’re doing is really important and this will allow us to help far more people.”

Caso says tradies are often at risk of suffering from mental health issues.

“Tradies typically work really hard in an industry which has ups and downs so they can be dealing with a lot of uncertainty,” said Caso.

“At Live Well Build Well, we’re there to help with a programme designed to grow mental wellbeing and resilience in this community. The work we’re doing has been really well received and we’re thrilled to be auctioning off this tiny home which will allow us to help even more hardworking Kiwi tradies.”

Unit2go Owner Mark Ross says his organisation was only too happy to support the important work of Live Well Build Well.

“The reaction we got when we reached out to our suppliers about this project has been fantastic. I think everyone in our community knows a tradie who’s gone through a tough time mentally, so everyone has been incredibly keen to support this initiative,” said Ross.

The tiny home is a brand new, fully furnished 55-square-metre transportable unit comprising two bedrooms, an office, a bathroom, as well as a kitchen and lounge. It has a total retail value of more than $200,000 NZD.

“We’ve created a fantastic unit and we’re encouraging New Zealanders to get involved and throw down a bid to support a good cause,” said Ross.

“I’d also like to say a huge thanks to all the suppliers who pitched in and donated time and materials to the unit, this has been a real team effort.”

The home will be on display at Fieldays from June 12-15. The auction link is available here and closes on Sunday June 16th . Note, the auction is currently listed under property but will be moved to $1 reserve on June 6th.

Live Well Build Well is a joint initiative by The Mental Health Foundation and ACC.

The organisations which have helped to create the unit are:

Unit2Go

Thomsons ITM

Cabjaks

iBuilt

Franklins European Bathrooms

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Comfi

Snug Fit Insulation

CSR

Aalto Paint

Counties Aluminium

NZ Blinds & Awnings

Flooring Direct

Tile Warehouse

Sifco Fastening Solutions

About Live Well Build Well

Live Well Build Well was set up by the Mental Health Foundation and ACC in 2022 to share practical ideas that construction businesses can use to build resilience, reduce stress levels and help prevent common workplace injuries.

Since then the organisation has helped tens-of-thousands of tradies, through in person and online programmes designed to increase mental strengths to deal with the demands of working in a constantly changing industry. For more visit livewellbuildwell.com

A host of the suppliers who contributed to construction of the unit | Photo / Supplied

