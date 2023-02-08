A Special ‘Ed-ition’ For Auckland Flood Recovery

Whittaker’s are pleased to announce there are five special ‘Ed-ition’ prize packs up for grabs to raise funds for Auckland flood recovery thanks to support from Ed Sheeran.

Whittaker’s created the ‘Ed Block’ for him last week after he posted to Instagram about New Zealand chocolate.

The ‘Ed Block’ is Whittaker’s classic Five Roll Refined Creamy Milk chocolate with a special edition label. He has now supplied a selfie which features on the blocks, and generously collaborated with Whittaker’s on the prize packs.

Each prize pack contains a signed Special Ed-ition Ed Block, a signed one-of-a-kind Ed Block t-shirt each with a unique caption, and a year’s supply of Whittaker’s Chocolate.

Chocolate Lovers can bid for the prize packs on TradeMe with 100% of proceeds being donated to Auckland’s flood recovery efforts.

Whittaker’s Brand Manager, Tamra Lindsay, says Whittaker’s are delighted to have Ed’s support in fundraising for the Auckland City Mission – Te Tāpui Atawhai.

“All of the funds raised through our Ed Block auctions will go to the Mission, who will distribute funding, in association with Foundation North – Hapai Pūtua Oranga, to other trusted local community organisations also delivering on-the-ground support to help those in greatest need across the city in the aftermath of the flooding,” says Tamra.

Helen Robinson, Mission CEO – Manutaki says the response from people across the country – and now an international superstar – to support those in our city affected by the floods shows the true spirit and heart of Aotearoa.

“At the Mission, we’re incredibly humbled to have the support of Whittaker’s and Ed! With so many community organisations helping in the aftermath of the flooding, the Mission is taking this fundraising opportunity to support those organisations too so that together we can help as many people as possible,” says Helen.

Light-hearted banter began between Whittaker’s and Ed after he posted to Instagram with the caption “NZ chocolate is actually alright.”

“At Whittaker’s, we couldn’t be happier to hear that Ed had become a Chocolate Lover and thought we would celebrate by crafting him the perfect treat.”

“Now with a dedicated selfie from Ed himself, we can’t wait to share the special Ed-ition ‘Ed Block’ prize packs with Chocolate Lovers in support of the Auckland flood recovery,” says Tamra.

Head to TradeMe from 11am today to bid for your chance to get your hands on one of the Special Ed-ition ‘Ed Block’ prize packs.

You can also head to our Givealittle page to donate and support the cause outside of bidding on the auctions.

