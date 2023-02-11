Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PwC New Zealand Welcomes 12 New Partners In Areas Critical For The Future Prosperity Of Aotearoa

Saturday, 11 February 2023, 6:37 pm
Press Release: PwC New Zealand

PwC New Zealand welcomes 12 new partners as the firm continues to invest in areas critical for the future prosperity of Aotearoa.

Mark Averill, Senior Partner and CEO, says that businesses are under pressure to focus on winning today’s race while running tomorrow’s.

“Organisations are navigating the day-to-day challenges of living in extraordinary times and it’s important to PwC that we have the capability to support them. Megatrends including climate change, technological disruption, demographic shifts, a fracturing world and social instability are reshaping the business environment. I’m really proud that we have nurtured and attracted exceptional talent with the expertise to help our clients reimagine their place in the world.”

The appointments demonstrate PwC’s commitment to growing its digital transformation, health equity, financial and corporate advisory services. The appointment of five partners in Ōtautahi also represents a significant investment in the region and extended capability to help South Island businesses respond to changing market conditions.

“In business, it’s those who embrace transformation and continuously adapt to new challenges and opportunities that succeed. Having three partners with expertise in transformation strengthens PwC’s position as a key strategic transformation provider to leading private and public sector organisations across Aotearoa. Furthermore, the additional three partners in our Legal team show the evolution of our broad legal service offering that now includes corporate, tax, finance, property, employment and workforce, privacy, and intellectual property.”

“We’re also committed to building a workforce that reflects, and is inclusive of, the diverse communities of Aotearoa and our new partners reflect a 50/50 gender split. It’s not only the right thing to do but is essential if we’re to deliver on our purpose of building trust in society and solving important problems,” says Mark Averill.

New partners

Auckland

Douglas Shanks, Technology Design & Delivery
Graeme Horne, Financial Services
Mikal Todd, Salesforce
Nouras Hasan, Risk Services
Chris Croft, Corporate Finance
Chris Baldock, Employment, PwC Legal

Hawkes Bay

Keriana Brooking, Hauora/Health Equity

Christchurch
Claire Evans, Corporate and Financial Services, PwC Legal
Joelle Grace, Corporate and Commercial, PwC Legal
Quynh Vallance, Financial Advisory Services
Sarah Attwood, Financial Advisory Services
Juanita Victor, Risk Services

