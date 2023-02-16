Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Noted Appoints New CEO

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Noted

Community and social care software provider Noted has appointed Andy Turley as its new CEO.

Board Chair, Steve Boomert, said “Andy brings strong leadership skills and international experience in the Health Technology sector including executive roles at Lyniate (USA), Orion Health and Microsoft.”

Mr Turley said, “I am incredibly excited by the kaupapa of Noted, and what they’ve achieved so far, with a clear focus on the people providing whānau-centred care in the community, I’m proud to be helping them to deliver more equitable outcomes across Aotearoa.”

Mr Boomert also thanked interim CEO, Ian Sutton. “Under Ian’s leadership, Noted has developed a powerful, scalable data analytics platform and underlying technology. The company is now positioned for rapid growth.”

About Noted

Noted is a people and whānau-centred client management system that empowers health and social care providers to care for their whānau from a unified platform, with unparalleled access to data insights.

Based in Wellington, Noted Limited was founded by Scott Pearson in October 2015, and has customers that include primary health organisations, Māori health providers, social service providers and mental health providers, including over 10% of Aotearoa's secondary school hauora teams.

