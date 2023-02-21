BlinkPay Makes Integration Easier With Java SDK Release

Māori fintech Blink Pay Global Group Ltd today announces that its open source software development kit (SDK) for Java is now available in GitHub and in Maven Central.

Merchants running Java-based backend applications for their e-commerce websites can easily integrate with Blink PayNow and Blink AutoPay using this library. The SDK supports any Java version above Java 8, and has additional extensions to work seamlessly with the popular Spring framework.

"Our Java SDK takes the legwork out of receiving payments. In just a few lines of code, BlinkPay customers can quickly receive payments, while building trust with their customers who will have peace of mind knowing that they are using secure, bank-approved payment services" says BlinkPay Chief Technology Officer Chris Riddell.

BlinkPay Chief Product Officer Adrian Smith (Ngāpuhi) notes that "this release is an important step in our journey of making fast, low-cost payments as easy as possible for NZ businesses and organisations. We are proud to be paving the way for the next generation of payment services."

The Java client library is only the first in a series of SDK's. BlinkPay aims to support as many NZ businesses as possible by releasing client libraries for other popular programming languages in the coming months.



Interested parties can sign up to receive their client credentials to start integrating. The quick start guide is available in the GitHub repository.

About BlinkPay

Blink Pay Global Group Ltd is a leading NZ Open Banking gateway. It is Māori-owned, managed and funded.

BlinkPay is at the forefront of developing payment services in NZ for Open Banking, which has been adopted in several countries and is delivering innovations in payments and services that utilize customer financial data.

If you'd like to get in touch for a kōrero, please

contact us

.

