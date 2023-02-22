Co-working Spaces Overtaking Work-from-home And The Traditional Office

The Crate Flexible Office Space–a coworking facility on Auckland's North Shore–is experiencing an overwhelming number of inquiries weekly compared to any other time since it was founded 10 years ago--demand is booming in the new reset.

A few months ago, working from home was the new normal, and few held out hope of a complete return to the office. While that trend seems to be holding steady, it isn't the whole story. From The Crate’s current experience, Coworking is fast overtaking the work-from-home trend.

CEO and founder of The Crate facilities in Auckland and Hamilton, Dean Payn, said the question of whether working from home would win or a triumphant return to the office was in order, the answer has landed somewhere in the middle.

"Many workers acquired quite a taste for working from home, while others longed for the office. This has led to many businesses adopting a hybrid working model, with some workers working from home and others in the office or a rotating shift of onsite and offsite workers.

"While this can be done with traditional offices, it could be more financially feasible, leading to some necessary downscaling to a better setup," Payn said.

The Crate points out that businesses quickly realised that coworking spaces were the answer to how to adapt to a post-COVID world. Coworking spaces mean companies can pay for one desk or many and get all the amenities of a working office--no arduous leases either.

"This has cut costs dramatically. Not only do businesses not have to worry about leases, but they also don't have to worry about overhead, amenities, and maintenance costs.

"Moreover, this setup is more flexible. Everyone is keenly aware of the possibility of further disruption--the recent floods and Cyclone Gabriel being a case in point–-so coworking spaces mean that entire businesses can instantly switch between onsite and home. "

Payn said The Great Resignation--the big Quit or Great Reshuffle-- is another factor in play.

It's a current trend in which employees voluntarily resign from their jobs because the Covid Pandemic reset how people think about work and its place in their lives.

"People want more balance, to be able to set their own timetable and take more time for family and themselves; they want an end to rush hour and the hustle and bustle of the corporate office," Payn said.

Established businesses aren't the only ones driving demand for coworking spaces. These spaces allow freelancers and small startups to work in offices without the prohibitive costs usually associated.

More Kiwis than ever before are looking to freelance, start their own business, or join the gig economy. Coworking spaces like The Crate offer facilities that fit the bill--low cost, amenities provided and no burdensome leases.

Moreover, coworking spaces provide excellent networking opportunities.

"Small businesses and independents can brainstorm, collaborate, and make contacts, all from within their office. This saves the time and effort generally associated with networking and makes it more direct and personable," Payn said.

The Crate provided some tips on what to look for in a coworking space:

1. Location

Consider the location of the coworking space. It should be easily accessible and close to public transportation options. It should also be in a safe and secure area, with nearby amenities such as restaurants, cafes, and shops.

2. Amenities

Make sure the coworking space you choose has the necessary amenities to support your work. This may include fast and reliable internet, private meeting rooms, printing and scanning facilities, a kitchen with refreshments, and comfortable seating areas.

3. Community

"A coworking space should foster a sense of community and provide opportunities for networking and collaboration," Payn said.

Look for spaces that regularly host events and activities, such as workshops and social events, to help you connect with others in your field and expand your professional network.

Additionally, consider the size of the community and the mix of industries and professions represented, as this can play a role in the opportunities for collaboration and networking.

