Express Yourself: Top 3 Must-Have Designer Brands For Your Wardrobe

Following the most recent trends is just one aspect of fashion. Personal style and self-expression are equally important, enabling people to experiment with various appearances and fashions while expressing their individuality via apparel.

Fashion is more than simply clothes and accessories; it is an essential aspect of everyday life. It has a crucial role in shaping our social, cultural, and economic landscape and sense of self.

Top 3 Must-Have Designer Brands

1. Summery Copenhagen

Summery Copenhagen is a clothing brand founded in 2015 by Danish designer Ilse Jacobsen. The brand is known for its elegant, timeless designs and use of high-quality materials.

Intending to develop a clothing line that would be both fashionable and comfortable, Ilse Jacobsen, who had previously worked in the fashion business, founded Summery Copenhagen (previously called Cecilie Copenhagen). The company's first product lines were dresses, blouses, and slacks with attention to detail, clean lines, and simple designs.

The first collection was an instant success, and the brand quickly expanded its product range to include various clothing items such as knitwear, jackets, and skirts. The brand's focus on high-quality materials such as silk, cotton, and wool and its attention to detail and elegant designs quickly made it a favourite among fashion-conscious consumers.

Inspired by the fashion and culture of Copenhagen, Denmark, the Summery Copenhagen collection is lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for warm weather. The designs are simple yet elegant, with clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic. The collection features a neutral colour palette, with shades of white, beige, light blue and bolder colours such as red and navy blue.

The brand is known for its focus on using high-quality, environmentally friendly materials and creating timeless, functional, and fashionable designs. In addition to its focus on sustainability and durability, Summery Copenhagen also values fair and ethical production practices, ensuring that all of its clothing is made in safe and fair working conditions. The brand offers various initiatives to reduce waste and promote sustainability, such as recycling programs and sustainable packaging materials.

Summery Copenhagen is a well-liked option for ladies who appreciate comfort and elegance since it strongly emphasises timeless, elegant designs and continues to use ecological and ethical production methods. The apparel line is available in shops and online outlets in America, Europe, and Australia.

2. Loobies Story

Loobies Story is a New Zealand-based clothing brand founded in 2009 by designer Laurinda Sutcliffe. The brand's name is inspired by a fictional character, Loobie, who travels the world seeking adventure and inspiration, which reflects the brand's ethos of designing stylish and functional clothing.

Laurinda created the initial collection for Loobies Story while working from her kitchen table at a small family-run company. Due to its distinctive patterns, meticulous attention to detail, and use of premium fabrics like silk, cotton, and wool, the brand immediately became well-known. With vivid colours and detailed motifs influenced by Laurinda's travels and experiences, Loobies Story became well-known for its distinctive prints.

The company gradually increased the variety of apparel products in its product line to include dresses, shirts, jackets, slacks, and skirts. The designs stand out for their meticulous attention to detail, premium materials, and distinctive prints. The company's reach has increased globally and is now available in Australia, the US, and the UK.

The designs of Loobies Story clothing are often characterised by bold colours, intricate patterns, and elegant silhouettes, creating a unique and stylish look. The clothing items are made from high-quality materials such as silk, linen, and cotton, making them comfortable and durable.

Women searching for fashionable, functional, cosy, high-quality clothes still frequently choose Loobies Story today. The company's focus on distinctive designs and attention to detail have made it a well-liked fashion brand in New Zealand and abroad. The firm is still dedicated to employing ethical and sustainable production methods. Loobies Story is an excellent option for those who want to include a sense of wanderlust and exploration into their wardrobe.

3. Camilla

Camilla offers a range of colourful and bohemian-inspired clothing for women. The brand is known for vibrant, bold, intricate prints and embellishments inspired by different cultures and natural landscapes worldwide.

Camilla NZ was founded in 2004 by designer Camilla Franks. The brand is known for its unique prints and designs inspired by Camilla's travels and experiences.

Camilla began her career as a costume designer for the Australian entertainment industry, creating outfits for performers such as Tina Arena and Delta Goodrem. She eventually launched her brand, Camilla, and quickly gained popularity due to her signature prints and designs inspired by her travels to exotic locations such as India and Morocco.

In 2004, Camilla launched her brand in New Zealand, opening a boutique in Auckland. The brand quickly gained a following for its bold prints, intricate designs, and luxurious materials such as silk and cashmere. Over the years, Camilla has expanded its product range to include various clothing items such as kaftans, dresses, tops, and swimwear.

In addition to its fashion line, Camilla has also launched a range of homeware and accessories, including cushions, candles, and jewellery. The brand has collaborated with artists and designers, including Jenny Kee and Terry Biviano.

The clothing line includes various items, including dresses, tops, skirts, pants, swimwear, and accessories such as hats and bags. Many designs feature bold, bright colours and intricate patterns, focusing on creating unique and eye-catching pieces.

High-quality materials, such as silk and chiffon, make the clothing items comfortable and luxurious. In addition, many designs feature intricate embellishments such as beading, embroidery, and sequins, adding to the brand's bohemian and eclectic aesthetic, making it an excellent choice for those looking for high-quality, bohemian-inspired clothing that is both comfortable and stylish.

Today, Camilla is popular with women looking for unique, luxurious, bold clothing and accessories. The brand remains committed to using high-quality materials and sustainable production practices. Its focus on creativity and individuality has made it a beloved fashion brand in New Zealand and worldwide.

