Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Are Open For The 2023 Seafood Sustainability Awards

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: Fisheries New Zealand

New Zealanders doing the hard mahi to ensure the sustainability of our fisheries and aquaculture should put their hands up for the Seafood Sustainability Awards, says Dan Bolger, Deputy Director-General Fisheries New Zealand.

The Seafood Sustainability Awards are a chance to recognise outstanding contributions to sustainability right across the seafood sector. Entries open from 28 February 2023.

“After a challenging few weeks, these awards provide us an opportunity to recognise those going the extra mile to contribute to the sustainability of New Zealand’s kaimoana.

“We strongly encourage entries from individuals, businesses of all sizes, iwi organisations and not-for-profits from across aquaculture, fishing, innovation and research.”

A panel of independent judges, representing different parts of the seafood sector will select finalists and winners across seven categories: Operational Innovator, Market Innovator, Future Leader, Ocean Guardian, and Tangata Tiaki / Kaitiaki. The winner of the Supreme Sustainability Award will be selected from winners across these categories.

In addition, a winner will be selected for the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Award to recognise long-term contributions to sustainability in the seafood sector. NIWA’s former Chief Fisheries Scientist, Rosemary Hurst, won this category in 2020 and will be chairing this year’s judging panel.

Winners and finalists will be recognised at an awards event in Wellington on 6 June 2023.

To enter a nomination for yourself or someone else, complete an online entry form on the MPI website.

Award entries open today, 28 February and close at 5pm on 7 April 2023.

Follow MPI on Facebook, Linkedin or Twitter for more updates in the awards run-up.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Fisheries New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Microsoft NZ: Public Cloud To Add $21 Billion To NZ Economy By 2026
A new study commissioned by Microsoft reveals public cloud adoption generated revenues worth six per cent of GDP in 2022, with billions more expected to be added to the economy over the next five years... More>>


ENA: Electricity Sector Welcomes Forestry Slash Inquiry
A Ministerial inquiry into land use causing woody debris and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa has been embraced by the Electricity Networks Association (ENA)... More>>


Auckland Light Rail : Physical Works Underway

Physical works for New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project - Auckland Light Rail (ALR) - are underway with the start of below ground investigations to test soil and water conditions... More>>



Statistics: Retail Sales Fall In December Quarter

The total volume of retail sales decreased 4.0 percent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TVNZ: Announces Digital Growth Amidst Challenging Economic Environment
TVNZ reported EBITDAF of $13.8 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022.
TVNZ’s advertising revenue was relatively stable at $171.3 million... More>>


Consumer NZ: Our Cook Strait Ferry Operators Need To Up Their Game

Consumer NZ is calling out our Cook Strait ferry operators for their customer service failures. “Many people across the country continue to experience travel woes... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 