Entries Are Open For The 2023 Seafood Sustainability Awards

New Zealanders doing the hard mahi to ensure the sustainability of our fisheries and aquaculture should put their hands up for the Seafood Sustainability Awards, says Dan Bolger, Deputy Director-General Fisheries New Zealand.

The Seafood Sustainability Awards are a chance to recognise outstanding contributions to sustainability right across the seafood sector. Entries open from 28 February 2023.

“After a challenging few weeks, these awards provide us an opportunity to recognise those going the extra mile to contribute to the sustainability of New Zealand’s kaimoana.

“We strongly encourage entries from individuals, businesses of all sizes, iwi organisations and not-for-profits from across aquaculture, fishing, innovation and research.”

A panel of independent judges, representing different parts of the seafood sector will select finalists and winners across seven categories: Operational Innovator, Market Innovator, Future Leader, Ocean Guardian, and Tangata Tiaki / Kaitiaki. The winner of the Supreme Sustainability Award will be selected from winners across these categories.

In addition, a winner will be selected for the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Award to recognise long-term contributions to sustainability in the seafood sector. NIWA’s former Chief Fisheries Scientist, Rosemary Hurst, won this category in 2020 and will be chairing this year’s judging panel.

Winners and finalists will be recognised at an awards event in Wellington on 6 June 2023.

To enter a nomination for yourself or someone else, complete an online entry form on the MPI website.

Award entries open today, 28 February and close at 5pm on 7 April 2023.

Follow MPI on Facebook, Linkedin or Twitter for more updates in the awards run-up.

© Scoop Media

