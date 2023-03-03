Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New MIA Chief Executive Officer

Friday, 3 March 2023, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Motor Industry Association

The MIA has now completed a lengthy and thorough process to identify a new Chief Executive Officer.

I am delighted to announce that Aimee Wiley will be MIA’s next Chief Executive Officer, replacing David Crawford, when he retires mid 2023.

Aimee was selected for her extensive professional experience, formal education and unique skill set. She has a wealth of senior experience, spanning the business sector (including automotive with Ford NZ and Ford Asia Pacific Product Development) through to government, most recently as Programme Director, Low Emission Vehicles (Clean Car Discount and Clean Car Standard) for the New Zealand Transport Agency (Waka Kotahi). Aimee will bring with her knowledge of and connection with government process, leadership skills and formal qualifications in Accountancy and Business Law.

Aimee will commence with the MIA on 1 April and will be working with David and myself over the following three months to ensure a smooth transition.

Our members are thrilled Aimee is taking up the role of MIA CEO at a pivotal time for the industry and would also like to recognise the huge contribution and dedicated service David has provided in his tenure as MIA CEO.

