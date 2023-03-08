Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Joins International Alliance To Support Global Efforts To Combat Illegal Fishing

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: Fisheries New Zealand

Aotearoa New Zealand has joined an international alliance to further support the global fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The IUU Fishing Action Alliance, launched by the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada in June 2022, is a coalition of states committed to combatting IUU fishing, with support from a range of non-state actors.

Ministry for Primary Industries manager international fisheries James Brown says: “This kind of fishing, much of which occurs in the high seas, is a global issue and requires a co-ordinated effort between countries to address. We’re pleased to join forces with the IUU Fishing Action Alliance in this important work."

“IUU fishing is one of the biggest threats to our oceans. It puts ocean ecosystems at risk, as well as the sustainability of fisheries resources which sustain many coastal communities, especially those in small and developing States.

“New Zealand is active in combatting IUU fishing in the Pacific and Southern Oceans. We are committed to strengthening these efforts through coordination and cooperation with IUU Fishing Action Alliance members, including on monitoring and surveillance.

“These international efforts against IUU fishing are supported by industry and NGO initiatives addressing threats to environmentally and socially sustainable food systems, and through increased demand for international governance of fishing activity.

“Being part of this alliance enables New Zealand to bring a Pacific perspective to the work of the IUU Fishing Alliance and partner with other member countries to tackle IUU fishing globally.”

Alongside New Zealand, members include the UK, US, Canada, Iceland, the Republic of Korea, Norway, Panama, the European Union, and Chile.

