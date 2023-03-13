Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Appoints Daniel Trinder To New Executive Leadership Team

Monday, 13 March 2023, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - today confirmed the appointment of Daniel Trinder, to join its enterprise leadership team as Executive Director – Strategy and Design.

Mr Trinder brings over twenty-five years’ experience in strategy, policy and regulatory affairs including senior roles at HM Treasury in the UK, the IMF, international investment banking firms, as an advisor to central banks and international organisations, and as a consultant on strategy, policy, and governance to several firms and institutions. Mr Trinder joins the FMA from his most recent role with Binance, and has also held senior global roles at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Mr Trinder has an MA in Economics, from York University, Toronto, and a Ph.D. Economics, from Queen Mary University of London, where he is also an honorary professor.

He has extensive experience in developing and delivering strategic direction, capability and planning, implementing policy and legislative changes, while leading successful and diverse teams at a global level.

Mr Trinder will lead the design and execution of the FMA’s strategic focus, including responsibility for functional teams comprising, economic-based analytics, research and insights, strategy and planning, policy, and external relations and communications.

Samantha Barrass, FMA Chief Executive, said: “Daniel is an exceptional appointment for the FMA, bringing world-class talent and experience to our enterprise leadership team. Daniel has extensive global experience of financial services, international regulators, and stakeholder management – across both commercial and government sectors.

“In setting the design for our strategic direction, Daniel’s leadership experience will ensure the FMA brings an enhanced focus to our use of economic insights, data and intelligence, policy expertise, and the successful communication of our purpose to all our stakeholders. On a personal note, Daniel is excited to be moving to Aotearoa NZ, with our rich culture and quality of life, and is looking forward to contributing to our vibrant economy to ensure the financial sector continues to support society as a whole.”

Mr Trinder is expected to join the FMA, from the UK, in June and will initially be based in Wellington.

