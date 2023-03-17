Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Parks General Manager On Dunedin Accident

Friday, 17 March 2023, 7:18 pm
Press Release: Momentus PR

An accident involving a Parks truck occurred in Dunedin, just before 8am today, near the intersection of Police and Crawford Street.

Initial information (attribute to the police) suggests the truck hit a pedestrian, who died at the scene, before it collided with several vehicles.

I was in Auckland this morning on business when informed of the accident and made immediate arrangements to fly to Dunedin.

What has happened today is a tragedy for all involved and this is the first incident in the 30 years my family has owned the company.

The Police are now investigating the accident and Parks will co-operate fully with this and any other investigation.

On behalf of Parks, I extend our very sincere condolences to the family and friends of the pedestrian, who died in the accident. I also wish to acknowledge the assistance given by members of the public first on the scene and all the emergency services, who attended.

We are providing all the necessary support for the driver involved with this accident and request that his privacy is respected.

The suddenness of this tragedy has shocked everyone involved.

I will not be giving any media interviews whilst this matter is being investigated.

All quotes to be attributed to: Stuart Gerring, Parks General Manager.

