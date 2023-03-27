Kordia Appoints Chief People And Sustainability Officer

Auckland, 27 March 2023 - Kordia has appointed Paulette Cotter as Chief People and Sustainability Officer. In her new role, Cotter will take responsibility for leading Kordia’s People & Culture and Health & Safety teams, as well as driving the company’s sustainability strategy.

Paulette joins Kordia from Apex New Zealand (previously MMC Limited), where she held the role of Chief People & Capability Officer. Prior to that, she specialised as a strategist and transformational change consultant, working with businesses to support the development of strategic plans, business models and organisation designs to drive growth.

Shaun Rendell, CEO at Kordia Group, says Cotter’s experience in designing effective organisational strategies will enable her to deliver significant value into the business.

“We’re delighted to have Paulette join our team. Her expertise as a strategic people and culture leader will see her well placed to shape our business, which has been going through an exciting shift over the past few years as we’ve pivoted into new industries.

“Paulette will play a big role in supporting our organisation to work together as one, while ensuring the health, safety and wellness of our people is always front and centre.

“Kordia has set some important goals around reducing our environmental impact, and Paulette’s remit will also include driving a reduction in our carbon footprint, as we look to achieve carbon neutrality by 2026,” says Rendell.

Cotter says she is ecstatic to be joining the Kordia Group.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Kordia team as Chief People and Sustainability Officer. Kordia has an incredible track record and a rich history of keeping New Zealander businesses connected with mission-critical technology.

“When choosing a place to work there are two key criteria I look for; firstly, working with good humans; and secondly, a compelling purpose. Kordia has both in abundance.”

“Kordia has exciting growth plans, and I am grateful to be part of the team as we bring those plans to life.”

Cotter’s extensive career has seen her lead strategic people and organisational development functions for a range of different organisations across New Zealand and the UK. Prior to Apex New Zealand, she has held leadership roles at the Blind Foundation, Woosh Wireless and O2 (previously BT Cellnet).

She also ran her own strategy and transformational change consultancy, CotterWorks, which saw her working alongside over thirty New Zealand businesses to develop and execute on new innovative business strategies, organisational designs and culture initiatives.

Cotter will be based in Kordia’s Auckland head office.

