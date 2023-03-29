Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Issues Formal Warning To Vanguard

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 10:22 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - hasissued a formal warning to Vanguard Investments Australia Limited (Vanguard), for failing to lodge a required notice on the New Zealand Companies Office Disclose Register. A notice should have been lodged of an exercise of power taken against it, by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).

On 11 November 2022, Vanguard was issued three infringement notices by ASIC regarding the disclosures included in the offer documents of three funds, offered to Australian investors.

These funds are also offered to New Zealand investors through the Trans-Tasman Mutual Recognition regime (MRSO regime).

The MRSO regime allows Australian financial product issuers to operate in New Zealand without needing to comply with all the provisions of the Financial Market Conduct Regulations 2014 (FMC Regs) on the basis that ASIC undertakes core supervisory action.

Under regulation 273(7) of the FMC Regs, Vanguard was required to provide the Disclose Register with notice of enforcement action or use of a power by the ASIC no later than 18 November 2022. This is to ensure that New Zealand investors are informed of any such action.

Following intervention from the FMA, Vanguard filed its notice on 2 February 2023, 55 business days after the infringement notices were issued.

The FMA is satisfied that Vanguard has materially failed to meet its obligations under the FMC Regs by failing both to identify its obligations, and failing to have adequate processes in place to ensure that it filed the required notice within the required timeframe.

Paul Gregory, FMA Executive Director of Regulatory Response, said: “There are serious consequences for failing to meet these obligations, and Vanguard’s breach, if not addressed, could harm the integrity of the Trans-Tasman Mutual Recognition regime. Compliance with the requirements of the MRSO regime supports fair, efficient and transparent markets in NZ, and the FMA will take regulatory action, where necessary. It is important that issuers taking advantage of the MRSO regime understand and attend to their obligations. In this case a formal, public warning was appropriate.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>


Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 