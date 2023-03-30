Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DIA Releases First Annual Digital Messaging Transparency Report

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 9:19 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

The first annual Digital Messaging Transparency Report from Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has been released today.

The report details outcomes of spam and scam investigations undertaken by DIA, including volumes and nature of reporting, and our investigatory processes from January 2020 to December 2022.

“As detailed in the report, complaints to DIA of harmful spam and scams continue to rise every year.

“For many of the reports we receive, a New Zealander has experienced the harsh effects of clicking a bad link or falling victim to a financially motivated scam”, says Jared Mullen, Director Digital Safety, DIA.

“We regulate the Unsolicited Electronic Messaging Act 2007 (UEMA), which means we investigate New Zealand-based reports of harmful and nuisance unsolicited electronic messages (spam and scams). Another way we seek to prevent harm to New Zealanders from spam and scams is to help people understand trends in the environment, what to look out for, and what we can do to help.

“By sharing information about our mahi with you, we hope to illustrate the role DIA plays to tackle this ever-growing issue in the hope that together, we can raise awareness and improve prevention of harms from spam and scams to New Zealanders.”

Of note, the Digital Messaging Transparency Report outlines the effects and aftermath of FluBot; a largescale malware attack that reached Aotearoa in late 2020. The report also illustrates the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Aotearoa spam environment, and details current and anticipated trends.

Head to dia.govt.nz/Spam-Transparency-reports to read the report in full.

