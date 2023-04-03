New Regional Health And Disabilities Hub Bedded In

Health and disability service provider, Enliven, has opened a new regional hub in Penrose, but not without a challenge involving a bed.

Enliven GM Wendy Hoskin says the new facility brings together two former sites into one larger hub covering the northern and Auckland regions.

It will be home to resourcing, onboarding, occupational therapy and service coordination teams – and a large bed.

“The hub is a fit-for-purpose, modern space that will allow for better coordination and communication between our teams,” says Hoskin.

“However, the biggest challenge was working out how to fit a hospital bed and a patient hoist into the lift.

“The equipment is essential for staff training, so we had to get it into the building somehow.

“With a bit of thought and precision adjusting, we managed to get it in much to the delight of staff.”

From a management perspective, Hoskin says the new hub will promote a more consistent service and foster a robust community of best practice for supporting clients.

“It will not only improve service delivery, but also significantly enhance team safety, security and wellbeing.

The facility, known as the Enliven Northern and Regional Hub, is located at 45 O’Rorke Road. It has been refurbished to create workspaces for approximately 40 staff, a hot desk area for another 10 staff, meeting rooms, a private couch meeting area, a central open and engaging collaboration area, staff kitchen and a training area.

The new hub was operational from March 30, with teams relocating from former Enliven offices in Onehunga and Manurewa.

Enliven Day Services in Auckland and Counties Manukau remain at their current locations. Enliven is a large provider of home support services, and maximises the independence of older people and those with disabilities or injuries. It is part of Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN), one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading providers of social and health and disability services.

© Scoop Media

