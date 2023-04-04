Former TIA CEO Joins Angus & Associates

One of New Zealand’s leading research and strategy agencies is delighted to announce it has a new shareholder who is also taking on the role of Managing Director.

Former CEO of Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chris Roberts joined Angus & Associates this week. Company founder Cristine Angus says it signals an exciting development in the evolution of the business.

“With this week’s launch of our new insights network for tourism businesses, and someone of Chris’s skill and experience investing in the business, Angus & Associates is very well positioned for successful expansion.”

Cristine will continue to work fulltime in the business but has handed over day to day management to Chris.

“I look forward to working with our long-established clients in New Zealand and overseas and bringing to market some further innovations we have in the pipeline.”

Chris Roberts says Angus & Associates is highly respected across tourism and related industries and a perfect fit for him.

“I have always believed in evidence-based decision making and that is the ethos that drives Angus & Associates.

“It’s a great team providing invaluable services and I can’t wait to add my personal contributions.”

© Scoop Media

