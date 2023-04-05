Public Statements Made By Te Pūkenga’s CEO To RNZ’s Nine To Noon Programme (31-03-2023)

Ara Academic Staff of Canterbury (AASC) represents some of the staff and tutors working at the Ara campus of Te Pūkenga.

AASC’s members are very concerned about comments made by Te Pūkenga’s CEO (Peter Winder) in an interview with Radio New Zealand on 31 March 2023:

a proposed shift to on-the-job learning, the inference being that the workplace is a better learning environment than the “classroom”; and

potential loss of jobs and re-organisation.

AASC or its members were not consulted on either of these public announcements which raises issues of good faith and pre-determination in any future decision. AASC members note:

both on-the-job and facilitated learning environments are important. Staff provide current and dynamic education which includes face- to-face, on-line, and on-the-job experiences for students. Connection into industry is vital for academic programmes just as academic programmes are vital for industry.

The demand remains high for academic and practical education as a foundation to future careers and lifelong learning. This demand is reflected in significant workloads experienced by staff which is increasing as international students return to New Zealand.

AASC members are equally concerned with the recent closing of the Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand, which appears to have occurred with little consultation.

AASC and its members will continue to engage in good faith with Te Pūkenga however any proposal which is not student focussed and fails to promote positive learning outcomes will be strenuously opposed.

The Ara Academic Staff of Canterbury (AASC) is an incorporated society of academic staff solely of Te Pūkenga Ara Campus. It is, in effect, a site union. Members of AASC have their own Collective Employment Agreement (CEA).

