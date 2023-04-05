Nozomi Networks Appoints ASEAN Director To Drive Regional Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Agenda

SYDNEY – April 5, 2023 — Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) security, today announced the appointment of IT and cybersecurity veteran Angeline Tan as Regional Director for ASEAN.

With more than three decades’ experience in the IT and cybersecurity industries, Tan will play a vital role in accelerating Nozomi Networks' growth in the region. She will work closely with partners to lead Nozomi Networks’ efforts to address the accelerating cybersecurity challenges and requirements facing industrial and critical infrastructure providers in the region.

Tan joins Nozomi Networks from defence platform Cybereason, where she was Account Director for APAC. She also held senior roles at Recorded Future, Oracle, FireEye, IBM, Dell, SAP, and Microsoft, establishing an extensive track record of success in delivering comprehensive solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, middleware, business intelligence, and mobile platforms to public sector and enterprise customers.

“Nozomi Networks is leading the charge to transform and improve IT, OT, and IoT security. Every part of the region is seeing a shortage of skills and resources needed to appropriately and directly challenge these issues. Cybercriminals and state actors are increasing their barrage on critical infrastructure requiring a major uplift in their cybersecurity posture. Nozomi Networks and our partners play a critical role in strengthening the defence eco-system in the region,” said Tan.

“The combination of our strong partner network, Nozomi Networks’ SaaS technology, market-leading intelligence, and focus on training and education, are an important combination as the ASEAN region steps up its fight against cyber threats to industrial and critical infrastructure. Organisations need visibility and security over all assets in IT, OT, and IoT, and Nozomi Networks is delivering that.”

ASEAN is the world's seventh-largest market with a combined GDP of more than US$3 trillion. It has the potential to host the world's top five digital economies as it embraces Industry 4.0. This is driving IT, OT and IoT cybersecurity demand in ASEAN as organisations and governments look to gain visibility and security over a vastly increased number of interconnected digital devices.

Tan will report to and work closely with Ammar Hindi, Nozomi Networks’ Vice President for Asia Pacific, who says she will open new opportunities for the company’s customers and partners in the ASEAN region.

“As countries throughout ASEAN respond to increasing cybersecurity regulations for critical infrastructure, Angeline’s seasoned experience with some of the largest technology and security leaders in the world will be a vital asset to our customers and partners,” Hindi concluded.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

© Scoop Media

