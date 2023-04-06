Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kindergarten Teacher Offer Shows Vast Improvement

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

 

Kindergarten teachers from NZEI Te Riu Roa, New Zealand’s largest education union, met with the Ministry of Education yesterday and received a new offer on their collective agreement which will be voted on by members in early May.

The offer follows an historic strike held on 16 March, in which kindergarten teachers joined teachers and principals from primary and secondary schools around the country. This was the first-time kindergarten teachers have joined strikes with their primary colleagues.

Virginia Oakly, a spokesperson for the NZEI Te Riu Roa kindergarten teachers’ negotiating team, said the new offer was a vast improvement in meeting key issues that kindergarten teachers have been campaigning for.

“For the first time the negotiation team feels like all of the priority issues have been addressed in some way.”

Ms Oakly said that the offer’s recognition of the need for more sick leave for kindergarten teachers was a crucial point for members. The offer raises sick leave from 10 days to 15 days.

“Covid decimated our sick leave balances. We had a heightened responsibility not to bring sickness into the workplace, but many of us had simply run out of leave. Working around young children means that we are exposed to every illness under the sun. Going into winter it remains a key issue.”

The offer also takes a first step in recognising the vital importance that kaiako Māori in kindergartens.

Reweti Elliott, who is a kindergarten teacher and a negotiating team member, said the offer that the Ministry has tabled for cultural leadership is historic and provides a recognition of teachers’ leadership and expertise in Te Ao Māori and Te Reo Māori.

“We were utterly persistent in this claim. A dear friend wrote me a whakataukī for the process: ‘Kapohia te toi runga’ which means ‘aiming high for what is truly valuable’. Kaiako Māori carry a big load in kindergartens, around te reo and tikanga, so it’s very heartening to see this claim recognised in the offer.”

The offer, if accepted by members, would see pay increases of between 11.1% and 13.9% for union members, and would raise the top pay bracket from $90,000 to $100,000 by December 2024.

“This is a significant movement forward in the offer, enough to take this to members who will vote on it in early term 2,” said Ms Oakly.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Educational Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Commerce Commission: Publishes Guidelines On The Application Of Competition Law To Intellectual Property Rights
The Commerce Commission has published Guidelines on the Application of Competition Law to Intellectual Property Rights (Guidelines) to help businesses understand how competition law applies to the exercise of intellectual property rights... More>>


Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>



Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 