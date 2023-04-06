Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Best Sales Ever For Arvida Thanks To Record March

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 11:14 pm
Press Release: Arvida Group

A record March has seen Arvida, one of New Zealand’s largest retirement and aged care providers, celebrate their best year ever in sales.

Arvida recorded over 100 settlements for March 2023, up 36% compared to March 2022. This helped generate record sales for the 2023 financial year of $375 million.

With 35 communities across New Zealand, Arvida provides Kiwis with independent retirement living and a range of aged care options. Arvida was the recent recipient of the Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customer – Retirement Villages Award 2022.

Arvida Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Nicoll, says the sales momentum and record result was positive news to end the financial year.

“With strong demand and interest from older New Zealanders, our best sales month on record reflects the appeal of our retirement communities and the quality services we offer.

New Zealand’s older population of 75 years and over is expected to almost double over the next 15 years*.

It’s great to see our unique approach to retirement living and mission of ‘improving the lives of New Zealanders by transforming the ageing experience’ is resonating with older people.

I’m very proud of our team who continue to support, care and connect with our residents every day.”

The business added 215 new units to its portfolio in total during the financial year and has recently acquired 55 hectares of land in Warkworth for future development.

