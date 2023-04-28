Out Of The Box Flavours Inspire Wellington Chocolate Factory’s Latest Limited Release

Gabe Davidson, WCF

Sage, butter and spicy plum might not immediately spring to mind when it comes to chocolate flavours, but Wellington Chocolate Factory is taking foodies on a taste adventure with their three new limited-edition bars that combine the sweet and savoury in new and unexpected ways.

Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF) is releasing around 500 bars each of their limited-edition trio; Spicy Doris (72% cocoa dark chocolate infused with plum, chilli and lime), Sage Butter (70% cocoa dark chocolate infused with browned butter and sage) and Vanuatu 85% (intense dark chocolate with 85% cocoa).

Sage and brown butter are more commonly paired with eggs and pasta; however, Gabe Davidson, co-founder of WCF, says using this combination will particularly inspire people who love experimenting with food and flavour.

“I have a huge sage bush at home and love to cook and create with it, including the odd Ottolenghi recipe. For those who love to cook and create, the Sage Butter bar will capture their tastebuds and imagination.

“These bars are a gourmet foodie’s paradise and totally different to our usual range. It’s important we try new things and offer ‘out of the box’ taste experiences (even if they’re polarising) to keep pushing NZ’s chocolate industry forward - and keep it fresh and interesting. Everyone has different taste palettes, and I’m excited to hear what people think,” he says.

All three micro-batch bars are made using beans sourced directly from Vanuatu as part of WCF’s Grower Partner programme. Matt Williams, WCF’s General Manager, says in creating the bars,they wanted to highlight the flavour of the Pacific cocoa bean.

“Pairing the beans with these exotic flavours shows the depth of what’s possible - but the beans are complex enough to stand on their own in our 85% bar,” he says.

The strictly limited micro-batches are available until sold out online and at their Eva Street retail store.

