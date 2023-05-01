Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fair Pay Agreement Process Kicks Off For Early Childhood Sector

Monday, 1 May 2023, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

 

A Fair Pay Agreement process for the early childhood sector has been kicked off after more than 5000 workers signed in support of it. Over 30,000 early childhood kaiako and kaimahi will be covered by this agreement that will set out consistent pay and working conditions across the entire sector.

NZEI Te Riu Roa, representing kaiako and kaimahi across the early childhood sector, sent the initiation application to the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment today (Monday 1 May). This is the first step in the process towards bargaining an FPA.

Early childhood teacher Margaret Barclay has worked and campaigned in the sector for nearly 50 years. She says the sector is diverse and fragmented, and she is excited to see this important announcement as she contemplates retirement.

"Having taught in several different services, I’ve been privileged to work in some very inspirational teams with many, many tamariki and their whānau. I am aware of the wide range of working conditions and remuneration in ECE. Now this is our opportunity to bargain which will help achieve quality early childhood education across the motu for every child out there."

Sandie Burn, an early childhood representative for NZEI Te Riu Roa and a kindergarten teacher, said that it was a big moment for the sector, as it brought all ECE kaiako and kaimahi together.

"We will take the lead from the sector on what they want to achieve through the agreement process, but teachers have already told us that pay parity, non-contact time, teacher-to-child ratios, recognition of the special skills and contribution of our teachers of te reo Māori, and health and safety are important issues for us all,” says Ms Burn.

Parent of young children, Violet Wilson-Baird, says all early childhood kaiako and kaimahi deserve decent pay and working conditions.

"The kaiako at my daughter’s centre absolutely amaze me when to give their all to the tamariki in their care. They really are a part of our village. My hope as a parent is that this process brings positive change to the sector and improves working conditions so our teachers and the growing communities they are a part of can thrive.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Educational Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Rents Soar For Small Properties
Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the March 2023 figures show rents for apartments and small houses (1-2 bedroom) were soaring... More>>


Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Industry Transformation Plan
Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says the fishing industry shares the Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries... More>>

Reserve Bank: Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions. LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage... More>>

INZBC: India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase
The India New Zealand Business Council today releases a discussion document titled: India & New Zealand, A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase, submitted to the government... More>>


Digitl: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone
This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 