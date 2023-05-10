Tourism Industry Resetting Direction
The tourism industry is part way through an ambitious
project to reimagine its own future.
TIA
Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram shared some top-level
information with industry leaders at the TIA Tourism
Symposium held during TRENZ today, ahead of a formal
consultation in coming weeks.
“New Zealand
needs a great plan for tourism. If we want to rebuild, to
flourish, to support regions and communities, to showcase
our culture, and to protect our environment. Not to mention
boosting New Zealand’s economic stability,” Rebecca
Ingram said.
“The new strategy will have a
long lens, but near-term actions. We need to be able to show
where the industry sees itself in 2050 – and what is
needed to get there.
Initial thinking suggests focusing on:
- Reducing tourism’s carbon footprint
- Supporting industry prosperity including for the workforce
- Embedding perspectives of te ao Maori.
- Ensuring Aotearoa New Zealand remains an attractive destination for manuhuri
- Introducing new funding mechanisms for the industry
- Enhancing innovation, technology, data and research
“These are some of the things we have identified to take to the industry for discussion. They are what we believe will make New Zealand tourism future-proof for the next generation.
“Now
our job is to listen to the industry and our key
stakeholders and make sure we are also capturing their
wishes and plans,” Rebecca Ingram
said.
TIA has been leading the strategy reset process, alongside an Industry Development Group and PwC, to ensure there is a fit-for-purpose guide that is created by industry, for industry.