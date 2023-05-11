Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unions Celebrate Win In Maintaining Additional Sick Leave For Community-based Support Workers At Access Community Health

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 3:59 pm
Press Release: PSA

Workers providing essential support for older people and others at home have safeguarded their entitlement to additional sick leave following a successful case before the Employment Relations Authority.

"This is a great day for workers who provide essential support in the community," said Lesley Harry, organiser for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

The PSA and E tū took Access Community Health to the Authority over a disagreement on workers’ sick leave entitlements under their collective agreement.

Access support workers provide support for more than 40,000 people providing intimate personal care, rehabilitation, social support, meal preparation, medication support and many other tasks needed to enable clients to live with dignity in their own home.

More than 1300 members of the PSA and E tū had negotiated an extra four days sick leave a year, in addition to their statutory entitlement.

The Holidays Act was amended last year to double the entitlement to sick leave from five days to 10. Access argued that the amendment meant the maximum sick leave the support workers were entitled to was 10, not 14.

In a determination issued today, Employment Relations Authority member Claire English said: "Given the wording of the collective agreement, I have no hesitation in finding that the 4 days sick leave provided for… is a type of special benefit and was intended by both parties to be in addition to the statutory minimum entitlement to sick leave."

Lesley Harry said members would be celebrating today. "Support workers are frontline health workers, who worked all through the COVID lockdowns, ensuring some of the most vulnerable people in our community continued to get the support they needed. They can’t put their clients’ health at risk, so the additional four days of sick leave was really important to them.

"Our workers are still amongst the lowest paid in our community, but it is still fantastic news that the extra sick leave has been protected. Today’s determination properly recognises the valuable work our members do to help people continue to live independently at home."

E tū also welcomed the determination. E tū team leader Alicia Stanaway said: "This win is a recognition of the importance of sick leave not only for the workers but also for the vulnerable people they support in the communities."

Attached: Employment Relations Authority Determination 11 May 2023

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 