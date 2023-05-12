Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Immigration Reset - Attracting New Investors

Friday, 12 May 2023, 12:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Asian Leaders

The New Zealand Asian Leaders board is committed to supporting the Government’s Immigration 2023 policy to strengthen Aotearoa New Zealand by rebuilding a more productive, competitive, and sustainable economy for regrowth and recovery. NZAL are organising an event to clarify Immigration New Zealand’s Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa on Thursday 8 June from 4:00 to 7:00pm at The Grand by SkyCity.

Managers from Government agencies that oversee the AIP visa processing, Immigration New Zealand with NZTE, along with experts will speak about how to find investment opportunities, visa conditions, application process and acceptable investments. While some may choose to start a business, migrant investors have choices to invest $15 million in listed equities, philanthropy, managed funds, or direct investments. There will be a review of what are acceptable investments.

The competition for international capital is intensifying following the effects of the pandemic on the country, which is why the Government implemented policy changes to help the nation grow. Countries are competing for global citizens and investors with expertise to live and invest in their economy.

NZAL Co-Chairs Sameer Handa and Lisa Li said, “There was a lively discussion at our Education and Immigration workshop held last month which prompted the board to organise this seminar to discuss issues in greater detail about the revised immigration settings. Asian migrants have made major contributions to the New Zealand economy and our members can be instrumental in the success of this programme through their extended reach overseas.” The NZ branch of Asian banks can promote Immigration New Zealand’s AIP visa among their private banking clients. NZAL was established to provide a place for Asian New Zealanders that are leaders in their fields, to enjoy peer to peer support and have visibility in New Zealand companies.

Changes have been made to New Zealand’s investor visa settings to attract experienced, high-value investors, bringing growth opportunities to domestic businesses. There were only five approved in 2022 and there has been some confusion about the new policy. NZAL believes they can resolve issues with this comprehensive seminar.

Event title sponsor is NZAL board member Tiger Brokers with SkyCity. Register online at https://events.humanitix.com/immigration-reset-attracting-new-investors
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Asian Leaders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 