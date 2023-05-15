Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Proptech Startup Hits 25pc Market Share, Eyes Global Growth

Monday, 15 May 2023, 5:31 pm
Press Release: Relab

A modern and easy to use interface for property searchers such as real estate agents, created by Auckland property data company Relab has captured 25 percent of the nationwide real estate agent market in two years.

Last year, real estate agents accessing the centrally accessible property data through Relab’s platform, the first of its kind in New Zealand, increased sales by 30 percent.

CEO Knight Hou, who starting working on Relab with cofounder and CFO Leon Hong in 2016, created the platform from scratch to “enable, empower and inspire” real estate agents as they analyse and assess the potential of any property opportunity quickly.

“There was no holistic way of capturing all that information into one place,” Hou said. There was no unique way to identify every property.” Now there is.
“We do the hard job of getting all the data together – it is public data visualised in a very neat way. We go wide and go deep - and provide real estate agents the bulk of their information in a very easy to consume way,” Hou said. “That’s our point of difference.”

So far 25 percent of the country’s real estate agree. Previously, collating the data themselves was a mundane time-consuming job. Despite primarily servicing the market in just Auckland, Christchurch, and Queenstown, Relab has increased its nationwide market share by 250 percent in 12 months. The company secured $1M investment from investors including Icehouse Ventures in 2021, and is eyeing global expansion with sights set on Australia as the next port of call.

But Relab did not happen without long hours and hard work. Hong and Hou spent three years creating their startup, working weekends and evenings to build up their technical capability.

After migrating to New Zealand from China, Hou spent 15 years working for some of New Zealand’s largest corporates such as Air New Zealand, but wished he’d started Relab – the first two letters of the startup name signify “real estate” - well before 2016. “My biggest regret is that I didn’t leave the corporate world sooner,” says Hou.

Relab also managed to increase its customer base on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, but were Hou to start Relab now, he’d make a few changes, in a startup he calls his ‘passion’.

“Sometimes you must keep going without seeing fruition - the passion and purpose is what drives you. My advice to myself six years ago would be before I even coded the first line of code I’d be talking to people first, as you never know who your end customer might be.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Relab on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 