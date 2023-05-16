Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jaime Otero Joins Parrot Analytics As Company Gears Up Its Global Expansion And Content Valuation Rollout

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 8:02 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

As Parrot Analytics continues to expand globally, successfully rolling out its content valuation system, the company is excited to announce the appointment of Jaime Otero as the new Vice President of Partnerships. Jaime's extensive experience and proven track record in the media and entertainment industry will accelerate the company's rollout of its leading entertainment analytics and content valuation solutions as the most effective way for global entertainment companies to make informed content decisions.

Jaime Otero brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Parrot Analytics, specifically from his time as Managing Director of RightsTrade, where he was intimately familiar with the needs of the leading global content buyers and sellers. With an MBA and a background in business strategy, international sales, and film & TV production, Jaime has successfully launched and grown transformative ventures in media, entertainment, and technology sectors.

With Jaime joining Parrot Analytics in the midst of its global expansion, he will lead the charge in helping stakeholders across the entire entertainment industry, including SVOD platforms, studios, distributors, producers, and agencies. Jaime's appointment signifies Parrot Analytics' commitment to providing the industry with the most advanced capability to assess the value of content, talent, IP and brand partnerships in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Wared Seger, CEO of Parrot Analytics, commented, "We are excited to welcome Jaime Otero to our team as VP Partnerships. His impressive background, coupled with his passion for innovation and strong leadership skills, make him the perfect fit for this role. Jaime's appointment signifies our commitment to expanding our global footprint and we are confident that his expertise will enable us to further solidify our position as the industry leader in global entertainment analytics."

Jaime Otero shared his excitement, saying, "I first met Wared when he launched the company more than a decade ago and it’s impressive to see how Parrot Analytics has come to revolutionize the way the industry understands and measures global audience demand. Now with content valuation, industry executives can quickly compare how much a piece of IP is worth in dollar terms at a regional and platform level. This is unprecedented and a game changer for the global entertainment community."

Parrot Analytics’ groundbreaking content valuation system allows entertainment companies to determine the financial value of any title for any distribution service in any region, measuring its historic and forward-looking impact on user acquisition and retention within each market. Content valuation empowers industry leaders to make informed decisions on acquiring or producing titles, optimizing distribution strategies, and maximizing the value of their content libraries. By adopting this revolutionary system, stakeholders across the entertainment industry can level the playing field and enhance their decision-making processes in the rapidly evolving world of content creation and distribution.

Concludes Jaime Otero, “I am thrilled to join the talented team at Parrot Analytics and explore innovative business models that enhance the relationship between content creators and their audiences. I am honored to contribute to the company’s continued success in an era of technological innovation, exceptional storytelling and sophisticated audiences.”

