Primary Teachers To Vote On Next Actions

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 12:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

Primary teachers will vote on their next steps after rejecting their third offer from the Ministry of Education late last week.

“Members will be making a decision on our next actions to push for a swift and improved offer,” says lead negotiator for the Primary Teachers’ Collective Agreement negotiation team, Barb Curran.

The ballot will include three potential actions: a full day strike, a ban on meetings out of regular hours and a pause on report writing.

Primary teachers rejected the latest offer which they felt did not meet their expectations.

“Members want an offer that delivers additional time and resourcing to enable teachers to support students. And they want a pay offer that will pay the bills, having seen no pay rise since July 2021 while the CPI has increased at record levels.”

The ballot opens on Thursday 18 May and closes 5pm Monday 22nd May. Results will be advised on Tuesday.

