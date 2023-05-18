A Taste of Ancient Times: How Honey Mead Has Captivated Palates for Centuries

Anyone who has ever seen a fantasy movie or played a medieval-themed game would know the significance of mead. Mead is the oldest alcoholic beverage known to man, predating both wine and beer by thousands of years. Mead history, in fact, is largely included in most academic research done on human history. The process of creating both wine and beer necessarily involves growing the crops used for it and the use of vessels such as barrels or pottery for storage and fermentation of these beverages. Mead is believed to have already been around even before planting crops and creating ceramic pottery was known.

Perhaps an even more interesting fact about honey mead is that it is fast becoming a preferred beverage by many home brewers today, as the ingredients are fairly simple and safe, and it is believed to be far safer to consume than most other alcoholic beverages. The popularity of honey mead today is such that there is an actual demand for it in the market, with many searching for sellers and even manufacturers online.

A Sweet and Intoxicating History

The exact historical date of the discovery of mead is practically impossible to trace, let alone trying to figure out who first made it. The primary ingredient of mead is honey made by honey-producing insects, which has a peculiar property of becoming naturally fermented. It is therefore quite easy to imagine some nameless person in history stumbling over an intoxicatingly fragrant sticky substance that brought about a better mood once imbibed.

There is archaeological evidence suggesting that mead was already present in northern China as early as 7000 BCE , although the earliest surviving written record of honey mead is mentioned in the Rigveda, an ancient collection of Vedic Sanskrit hymns. The sublime taste and eventual inebriation that followed often led people to associate mead with divine origins, which is why alcoholic beverages are also largely seen in many religious rituals.

Considering that mead is known to have at least 8% to 20% alcohol by volume (ABV), it is quite easy to get inebriated with this beverage. Add to that the fact that it is not bitter or sour in flavor compared to most other alcoholic beverages, mead is historically known to have been consumed in large quantities wherever it could be found.

Does Mead have any Health Benefits?

There are many who claim that despite the detrimental side effects of alcohol overconsumption, there are benefits to be had from the practice of drinking moderately. This claim may be more applicable to mead than to other alcoholic beverages due to the fact that the base components are nothing more than water and honey that went through fermentation. It is not uncommon for others to add other components to it, adding to the flavor and even to the strength of the alcoholic content, but the base ingredients will always remain the same.

As such, the benefits of mead come mostly from the fact that it has a good amount of honey, one of the most popular superfoods known today. The known benefits of honey include:

Anti-inflammatory Properties

Although earlier cultures might not have known the concept of inflammation, honey was used in many early medicinal applications. Honey has been proven to have anti-inflammatory properties, and this fact was discovered early on when honey was used in the treatment of surface wounds. It not only brought down swelling and helped stem bleeding, but it also prevented any further infection of open wounds. This property did not diminish even when honey was consumed or mixed in with other components. A spoonful of honey is still the best home remedy known for a sore throat, which is a symptom of throat inflammation.

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment

One of the ironies of honey is that it comes from pollen-producing plants. Pollen is one of the most virulent allergens known to man, with severe pulmonary reactions coming from just a brief exposure to it. Honey, on the other hand, has been used since early times in treating breathing problems, particularly issues associated with upper respiratory infections. This is why honey is also known to stop violent coughing fits and even treat congestion brought on by colds. This is also why many throat-clearing lozenges have honey as an active ingredient, as it is known to provide almost immediate relief from most pulmonary and respiratory issues.

Helps Manage Gastrointestinal Issues

There are pathogens that cause prolonged suffering from stomach issues like gastritis, duodenitis and gastric ulcers. These issues are made particularly difficult to manage because they also interfere with proper digestion, which is why oral medications take far longer to take effect. Honey is easily absorbed by the stomach, and because of the viscous nature of honey, it could also line the insides of the stomach to trap and clear the pathogens that make stomach issues linger. Incidentally, honey has also been used throughout history to treat indigestion and even issues associated with bowel movement.

Where Could I Get Honey Mead?

With the burgeoning trend on superfoods and healthy alternatives, most people are trying to find where to buy honey mead online, although the more important concern here than where is the assurance that what is being bought is authentic honey mead and not some other alcoholic beverage being passed off as the legitimate thing.

There are legitimate sellers of honey mead to be found both online and in traditional shops, although a good amount of people also prefer to make their own, since the ingredients are quite simple and easy to acquire. In buying honey mead, an important consideration is to check the purity, quantity, and type of honey used in the product. It is always best to select and procure honey mead that is made with wildflower or natural honey and in a mixed percentage that is at least 51%, or a diluted honey to water ratio of 1:0.5.

