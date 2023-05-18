Business Price Indexes: March 2023 Quarter
Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ
Business price indexes includes the producers price index
(PPI), capital goods price index (CGPI), and farm expenses
price index (FEPI).
Key facts
In the March
2023 quarter compared with the December 2022
quarter:
- output producers price index (PPI) rose
0.3 percent
- input PPI rose 0.2 percent
- farm
expenses price index (FEPI) rose 0.7 percent
- capital
goods price index (CGPI) rose 1.0
percent.
