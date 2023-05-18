Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

No Surprises - Or Dollars - In Budget For Farmers

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers asked for ‘absolutely nothing’ in this year’s Budget, and it’s safe to say the Government have exceeded our expectations on that front with no new spending for farmers.

"We made it clear last week when we released our Budget Wishlist that farmers aren’t looking for a handout and are happy to stand on our own two feet," Federated Farmers Acting President Wayne Langford says.

"But the other side of that coin was a request that the Government stop weighing us down with impractical, unpragmatic, and unfair regulations that are heaping on costs and tying us up in red tape.

"We’re still waiting for them to deliver on that second request but hope we will see some movement soon - because farmers can’t afford to wait.

"We have a cost-of-farming crisis in New Zealand with fertiliser costs up 28%, fuel costs up 33%, and interest rates up 45%. We’re also under real pressure with staff costs, rate increases, and the impacts of general inflation," Langford said.

"As a farmer all of your costs are heading up, but the price we are receiving for our produce is heading in the opposite direction. Farmers are getting squeezed in the middle and are struggling to turn a profit.

"This Budget does nothing to bring those costs down and is just going to lead to more tax, more inflation, and higher interest rates.

"Farmers are having to tighten our belts, count every penny and live within our means at the moment, and it’s disappointing to see the Government aren’t doing the same.

"Government spending is now $61 billion higher than it was six years ago, and the Budget estimates spending will double from the period 2017 to 2027. "What farmers really want to see from the Government is reduced red tape and Federated Farmers will be calling on all political parties to announce how they plan to do that in the lead up to the 2023 General Election."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 