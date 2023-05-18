No Surprises - Or Dollars - In Budget For Farmers

Federated Farmers asked for ‘absolutely nothing’ in this year’s Budget, and it’s safe to say the Government have exceeded our expectations on that front with no new spending for farmers.

"We made it clear last week when we released our Budget Wishlist that farmers aren’t looking for a handout and are happy to stand on our own two feet," Federated Farmers Acting President Wayne Langford says.

"But the other side of that coin was a request that the Government stop weighing us down with impractical, unpragmatic, and unfair regulations that are heaping on costs and tying us up in red tape.

"We’re still waiting for them to deliver on that second request but hope we will see some movement soon - because farmers can’t afford to wait.

"We have a cost-of-farming crisis in New Zealand with fertiliser costs up 28%, fuel costs up 33%, and interest rates up 45%. We’re also under real pressure with staff costs, rate increases, and the impacts of general inflation," Langford said.

"As a farmer all of your costs are heading up, but the price we are receiving for our produce is heading in the opposite direction. Farmers are getting squeezed in the middle and are struggling to turn a profit.

"This Budget does nothing to bring those costs down and is just going to lead to more tax, more inflation, and higher interest rates.

"Farmers are having to tighten our belts, count every penny and live within our means at the moment, and it’s disappointing to see the Government aren’t doing the same.

"Government spending is now $61 billion higher than it was six years ago, and the Budget estimates spending will double from the period 2017 to 2027. "What farmers really want to see from the Government is reduced red tape and Federated Farmers will be calling on all political parties to announce how they plan to do that in the lead up to the 2023 General Election."

