And Then There Were Six!

A Top 6 has been named to contest the BJ Ball Papers Print Apprentice of the Year, which will be presented on stage at this year’s Pride In Print Awards, being held at Auckland’s Cordis Hotel on the evening of June 23.

The Top 6 Apprentices of the Year are:

· Paul Coe, MCC Christchurch (formerly Hally Labels) – Reelfed Labels

· Tammy Connolly, The Big Picture – Digital (joint)

· Catriona Mellows, Display Associates – Digital (joint)

· Waka Ropiha, Sealed Air Hamilton – Packaging

· Jamie Watson, Printcraft 81 Ltd – Sheetfed Offset

· Saxon White, Stuff Ltd Wellington – Reelfed Offset

PrintNZ chief executive Ruth Cobb says the extremely-high calibre of candidates has been fully illustrated in judges being unable to separate the two Digital Apprentices of the Year.

“In fact it wasn’t just the Digital Apprentices that we were unable to separate, it was the Top 6 overall,” says Ms Cobb.

“They were all worthy of being recognised as being the best in their sector of the industry and we thought that they all stand a good chance of winning the overall Apprentice of the Year title, so could not deny any of them the opportunity to contest that prize.”

Humble surprise was Mr Coe’s reaction at being named one of the country’s best apprentices.

“I’m still a bit surprised I got into the Top 6, but it means a lot,” he says.

“It’s nice to know that all the work I put in has been recognised. It’s such a big accomplishment to be recognised by the whole printing community.

“My main focus right now is just to put all the skills I have learnt into action, and continue printing quality work at MCC Christchurch. In a few years I might look to get a Diploma in Print Industry Management.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at MCC Christchurch, and to Steven Jack at Competenz, for all of your help and support.”

Being named in the Top 6 has shown that “hard work pays off”, says Ms Connolly.

“It means so much to me to be recognised alongside the best in the industry,” says Ms Connolly.

“I am proud to represent women in the production side of the printing industry. It wasn't that long ago that this was a male-dominated industry. I would love to be an example of how capable women can be in this industry not only achieving but achieving with excellence.

“It really was a joint effort and I want everyone to know just how lucky I have been to have the support of The Big Picture and its team of which I’m proud to be a part of.”

Ms Mellows says she is very proud to be Display Associates’ first employee to both finish an apprenticeship and to be named Digital Apprentice of the Year.

“I can’t believe I have a career for life, let alone a national title,” says Ms Mellows.

“This not only celebrates my hard work but also allows me to give back to my company who supported me all the way through this.

“Coming from a smaller, family-owned business in Whanganui, it’s crazy to think that I’m in the running for a national title, spanning the entirety of print in New Zealand. I think that people are now realising the importance of supporting local businesses and to be given the opportunity to highlight Display Associates is amazing.”

Being named as a category winner and Top 6 in the country is “humbling”, says Mr Ropiha.

“This is an experience not felt by many but is an experience all people – regardless of their pathway in life – should obtain,” he says.

“Anything and everything is achievable given the correct mindset and focus and I am truly humbled and honoured to have paved my way to where I am today.”

Mr Rophia also paid tribute to Sealed Air: “Amongst all that they do, our printing department is like a family orientated business. We strive together to make the impossible happen and I think that’s what makes us so unique.”

Mr Watson says the awards process has “come as quite a surprise”.

“I was filled with pride to receive the award for Apprentice of the Year in Sheetfed Offset,” he says.

“That is an incredible accolade for myself and for Printcraft, proving even the little guys can make waves and achieve great things in this field.

“Being nominated as an Apprentice of the Year finalist for the print industry is an incredible honour, and really serves to validate all the hard work, research and writing hours that I poured into my apprenticeship.”

Being named in the Top 6 is “truly one of the biggest highlights and achievements of my working life”, says Mr White.

“Firstly, the recognition of my hard work and efforts alone, means the absolute world to me,” he says.

“People just want to be praised and know that they are doing a good job most of the time, and having the recognition and support of my colleagues and peers has really emboldened me to see how far I can take my career.

“I just want to add how thankful I am to everybody at Stuff, PrintNZ, Competenz, Pride In Print – all of the people behind the scenes in the industry who mark our assessments, make the workbooks, organise the block courses, drive the culture in the trade and set the standard.”

