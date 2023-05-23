Jasmax Announces Departure Of CEO

Sjoerd Post has resigned as CEO following five outstanding years at leading architecture and design practice Jasmax. He will continue to support the leadership team at Jasmax until his exit from the business in August 2023.

With Sjoerd at the helm, Jasmax has witnessed significant transformation, underpinned by a culture of excellence. Jasmax Chair Karen Price says, “During Sjoerd’s tenure, Jasmax has benefited from the values, speed and decisiveness characteristic of his leadership. Whether it was through expanded share ownership, promotion of Māori Principals, scholarships for Māori architecture students, a relentless focus on quality, carbon neutrality, or leading in timber design, the list goes on... all are a testament to the ambition Sjoerd has held for Jasmax.”

Karen also notes, “Worth a special mention is the record number of women that have been promoted into leadership roles, with a 50/50 executive team and a 50/50 Board. In 2022, Sjoerd also led Jasmax in opening its first Australian-based studio in Sydney. It has been a huge privilege to have enjoyed Sjoerd’s insight, guidance and business acumen for the last five years.”

Sjoerd believes the time is now right to step down, stating “It has been a true joy to lead Jasmax over the past five years and while I am proud of the significant change we have affected for the better, I also believe CEOs have a sell-by date. I wish my successor all the best and will watch the Jasmax journey with interest.”

With plans to build on the foundations laid by Sjoerd, Jasmax looks forward to announcing his successor in coming months.

