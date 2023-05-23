Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

We.EV Partners With Waitomo Group

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 12:34 pm
Press Release: WEL Networks

Waikato-based We.EV has partnered with leading independent fuel retailer and supplier Waitomo Group.

Powered by WEL Networks, We.EV is helping New Zealanders get future-ready with their electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Head of We.EV Craig Marshall says the partnership is a significant step forward as both businesses continue to cement their commitment to the region they call home, by providing users with a premium, fast-charging experience.

"This will enable the future expansion of We.EV’s charging network at a local and ultimately national level. With access to more choice in EVs in New Zealand, the number of consumers choosing to switch to electric vehicles is accelerating. We’re expecting to see more than 50,000 EVs in the Waikato by 2030, which means that the infrastructure also needs to keep pace."

Over the next three years, We.EV will be installing 160kW public fast chargers across multiple sites within the Waikato, as well as outside of the region.

Waitomo Group Rangatira and owner Jimmy Ormsby is proud to be partnering with, and supporting, a locally owned and operated business as part of Waitomo’s expansion into future fueling solutions.

"With the increased uptake of EVs on a local and national scale, it’s critical that we have the correct infrastructure in place to cater to our customers expectations. Partnering with We.EV was a no-brainer. At our Mystery Creek site, they designed and installed the chargers; as well as providing operations, maintenance and reporting. They have made this transition easy. We’re looking forward to future site installations."

Two 160kW DC chargers are currently being installed at Waitomo’s recently opened Ruakura Superhub site, with additional sites planned throughout the Waikato and beyond.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from WEL Networks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Payments NZ: Every Day Payments Arrive In Aotearoa

From 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends will now go through on the same day. More>>


Monash University: AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>


Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 