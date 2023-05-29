Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Three years in the making: WCF reveals new Blueberry Milk Chocolate bar

Monday, 29 May 2023, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chocolate Factory

Wellington, 29th May 2023 - Blueberry and chocolate have always been a delicious pairing, and now Wellington Chocolate Factory has added its own brand of magic to the flavour combination with the launch of its latest bar - one that’s taken three years to perfect.

The new Blueberry Milk Chocolate bar is the newest addition to Wellington Chocolate Factory’s Classics range. Promising to take people on an epic taste adventure, it combines organic blueberries with smooth, creamy, and velvety milk chocolate.

Wellington Chocolate Factory co-founder Gabe Davidson says it delivers a ‘berrylicious flavour journey’.

“Balancing the delicate flavour of blueberry with the rich milk chocolate - which is 48 per cent cocoa - has taken three years and multiple trials to perfect. The taste journey starts with our classic milk chocolate and ends with an unmistakable pop of bright, juicy blueberry goodness.

“Any bar that joins our Classics range needs to be perfect, so it’s been patiently waiting in the wings while we’ve honed the recipe. It also nicely complements our existing milk range - including our Coffee Milk and Raspberry Milk Bars. We’re excited to release this stunning bar and hear what people think,” he says.

The Blueberry Milk Bar features eye-catching artwork from renowned Wellington artist T.Wei, whose illustrations and mural work around the city will be familiar to Wellingtonians. It can be purchased online, in-store at Eva Street and in select stores and supermarkets.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Small but mighty with a dream of creating a better-tasting world, Wellington Chocolate Factory makes some of the world’s highest-quality, ethical chocolate, guaranteed to take you on a taste adventure from first bite. Working to ensure a sweeter future for those growing their amazing cocoa beans, they are New Zealand’s original bean-to-bar chocolate maker. Based in Eva Street Wellington, they offer tours choc-full of chocolate goodness and the chance to watch the bean-to-bar magic happen at their delicious factory. To find out more, visit www.wcf.co.nz

