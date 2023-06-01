Tomahawk Team Embraces Diversity & Inclusivity

Tomahawk is expanding its diversity & inclusion journey by becoming a member of Pride Pledge in support of rainbow communities. Being part of Pride Pledge has been a collaborative and team-led initiative that reinforces their values. The company recently completed Pride Pledge Awareness training for the team followed by the Rainbow Inclusion Stocktake.

The Tomahawk team enjoyed an informative and engaging session with Martin King, Director of Pride Pledge, to complete their Rainbow Awareness training. The opportunity to be a Pride Pledge member aligns perfectly with the company's Diversity & Inclusion Policy with the desire to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all team members and customers. The training provided the team with the tools and awareness to apply inclusivity in practical ways in their day to day lives.

“Pride Pledge is delighted to be partnering with the Tomahawk team on their inclusion journey. Last week not only did we complete Rainbow Awareness Training with the team, we also kicked off The Rainbow Inclusion Stocktake which will help create a roadmap of priorities with the team for the coming 12 months. It is great to see the Tomahawk’s team's genuine level of commitment and engagement.” shared Martin King.

With Global Pride Month kicking off on 1 June, it’s also timely to reinforce behaviour that supports not only the Rainbow community, but also all cultures and walks of life. Tomahawk has always been a culturally diverse team so our support for Pride Pledge is a natural extension to already ingrained values. General Manager of Tomahawk, Renee Goodsell explains:

"At Tomahawk we strive to ensure we have a safe and inclusive environment for our team and customers which celebrates and recognises diversity. We are fortunate to have a diverse range of team members who learn from each other and celebrate differences.

This partnership with Pride Pledge will provide everyone with the tools, awareness and guidance to further enhance these values and ensure we continuously embrace ways to reflect and support our inclusive culture.”

Increased visibility and support of rainbow communities has positive flow-on effects for the tourism industry. Tomahawk recognises that Rainbow Tourism plays a critical role in New Zealand’s economic recovery, and already plays a vital role in the global tourism spend. Organisations who are active and proud in their support of rainbow communities see great improvement in brand reputation and customer engagement.

© Scoop Media

