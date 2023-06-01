Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Files Proceedings Against Medical Assurance Society Over Fair Dealing Provision Breaches

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - has filed High Court proceedings against Medical Assurance Society New Zealand Limited (MAS) and its subsidiaries for fair dealing breaches under section 22 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act).

The FMA claims that between 2014 and 2022*, MAS failed to apply the correct inflation adjustments on its customer policies, failed to apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonuses, and underpaid life and disability claims to eligible clients.

In particular, the FMA alleges:

  • MAS applied an inflation adjustment of 3%, instead of the inflation adjustment specified in policies of customers who had elected to receive an inflation adjustment. This issue affected approximately 6,267 customers, with approximately $1,741,631 in overcharged premiums. MAS has reimbursed $780,501** to the affected customers.
  • MAS did not apply the multi-policy discount or incorrectly applied a lower rate of the discount to premiums owed by some eligible customers. This issue affected approximately 8,864 customers, with approximately $3,318,997 in overcharged premiums. MAS has reimbursed $3,885,249** to the affected customers.
  • MAS made various errors when manually calculating a customer’s benefit payments. These errors resulted in some customers receiving lower benefit payments than they otherwise would have if the errors had not occurred. This issue affected approximately 104 customers, with approximately $1,047,059 in underpayments. MAS has reimbursed $1,160,638** to the affected customers.
  • MAS did not apply the correct no claims bonus grade to premiums owed by some eligible customers. This issue affected approximately 1,235 customers, with approximately $572,061 in overcharged premiums. MAS has reimbursed $639,821** to the affected customers.

The FMA alleges MAS’s failures were due to errors and deficiencies in its systems, including data entry errors by MAS employees.

MAS self-reported the issues listed above to the FMA between 2019 and 2022, including reporting one of the issues as part of the FMA and Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Conduct and Culture reviews.

The FMA acknowledges that MAS has been cooperative with the regulator through its investigation since disclosing the issues. The FMA is seeking a declaration that MAS contravened the FMC Act and a pecuniary penalty. The proceedings were filed at the High Court in Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Rio Tinto: Global Spike In Aluminium Prices Drives NZ Smelter’s Profit

Rio Tinto’s wholly-owned subsidiary PANZ has reported financial results relating to its interest in NZAS, showing an underlying net profit of $122.268M for the 2022 financial year More>>


Commerce Commission: Rural Connectivity Options

The Commerce Commission has launched its Rural Connectivity Study with the goal of painting a detailed picture of the rural telecommunications market. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>


Frog Recruitment: Employers Pulling Out The Stops To Entice Workers To Stay

Employers and resigning employees are engaging in counteroffer combat more than ever, and bosses offer a range of workplace carrots to tempt them to stay put. More>>


Zespri: 2022/23 Financial Results Reflect Challenging Season

Zespri’s 2022/23 financial results reflect a challenging period for the kiwifruit industry, with grower returns down. More>>


Statistics: Fewer New Homes Consented In April 2023

There were 2,757 new homes consented in the month of April 2023, down 26% compared with April 2022. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 