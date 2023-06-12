Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Record Number Of Electrical Apprentice Taking Up The Challenge To Compete In The Master Electricians Challenge

Monday, 12 June 2023, 9:37 am
Press Release: Master Electricians

The Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge this year has hit a record-breaking number of entries. Over 280 electrical apprentices have taken up the challenge to participate in the competition, making it the biggest number of entries in its 22-year history.

This remarkable achievement not only highlights the enthusiasm of electrical apprentices entering but also shows the importance that employers have placed on showcasing their talented apprentices.

Mathew Lawrence, General Manager of Operations at Master Electricians, says, “Over 150 employers have entered their apprentices into the competition, which speaks volumes about the value they attach to this event. By encouraging their apprentices to participate, employers are showcasing their commitment to nurturing talent and raising the standards of professionalism within the industry. It demonstrates their belief in the benefits that this competition offers, not only to the apprentices themselves but also to the industry as a whole.”

The Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge serves as a platform for young electricians to showcase their skills, knowledge, and innovation in a competitive environment. It allows apprentices to test their abilities, gain valuable experience, and learn from their peers. The Challenge also fosters a spirit of camaraderie among participants, promoting healthy competition and encouraging the growth of a strong professional network within the industry.

The record number of entries also indicates that employers recognise the importance of investing in the long term development of their workforce, even during challenging times. This proactive approach to skills development speaks volumes about their commitment to maintaining high standards and remaining competitive in the face of economic uncertainty.

The Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge kicks off in Invercargill on 12 June and travels to 13 locations nationwide. Apprentices compete in two divisions, vying for the esteemed titles of:

New Zealand’s Top Electrical Apprentice – Industrial Section

New Zealand’s Top Electrical Apprentice – Commercial & Domestic Section

The finals will be held as part of the Master Electricians Annual Conference 24 – 27 August in Auckland.

This year’s Master Electrician’s Apprentice Challenge is sponsored by:

ABB, Corys Electrical, Cuthbert Stewart Ltd, Etco, Firstflex, Hobeca, Ideal Electrical, Legrand, Mechanical Support Systems, Milwaukee, NHP, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electrical and SIMPRO

