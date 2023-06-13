Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Immigration Reset - Attracting New Investors

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Asian Leaders

Auckland 14 June 2023 - New Zealand Asian Leaders (NZAL)

New Zealand Asian Leaders hosted Government and corporate speakers to gain a better understanding of the Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa and how this dynamic group of migrants can leverage their extensive network to play a significant role in supporting the new policy to attract investors that will contribute to Aotearoa New Zealand’s economic growth, cultural diversity and connectivity in the Pacific region. This collaboration reflects a shared vision of building a prosperous and inclusive nation.

The NZAL event attracted a sold-out audience of successful migrants working as immigration advisors, lawyers, fund managers and business owners to promote the AIP visa that provides a way for wealthy foreigners to invest millions here in return for a pathway to residency. Those in attendance experienced the complexity of immigration in their personal journey to residency and are committed to contributing to their adopted homeland.

NZAL Co-Chairs Lisa Li and Sameer Handa in their opening and closing remarks advocated for Asian migrants by saying, “We can play a vital role in positioning New Zealand as an attractive investment destination by engaging with Government to drive positive changes supporting the policy.” The speakers acknowledged the multicultural understanding, business acumen and networks of the audience to build strong connections that drive economic growth. The Q&A session proved to be a platform for partnership and sharing knowledge for improved communication. The Asian Business Summit is in the early stages of planning to celebrate NZAL’s 10th anniversary and the board had considered organising a trade delegation that could be expanded to include an investment forum and cultural events. Members business ties across the Asia-Pacific region are a bridge to attract investors from these vibrant economies.

Nations around the world are competing for investors offering similar schemes and New Zealand is considered in the top 10 with the presentations clarifying issues that should boost interest, notably from South Asia.

Members appreciated the speakers taking the time to share their expertise for better cooperation in the future with the understanding they can help identify areas for improvement, streamline procedures and address any barriers to investment. The collaboration between NZAL and the Government is mutually beneficial, intended to foster economic growth, create jobs through innovation to attract high net worth immigrants who can contribute to various sectors; technology, finance, and sustainable industries. 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Asian Leaders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: Housing Confidence Inches Up, But Kiwis Still On The Fence

In the first meaningful positive shift in house price expectations since mid-2021, ASB data shows more Kiwis agree we’re edging closer to the turning point for the housing market, with the nation split 50/50 on whether it’s a good time to buy. More>>


FMA: Agreement On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority has reached an agreement with CBLC & four of its former directors in respect to claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 