Immigration Reset - Attracting New Investors

Auckland 14 June 2023 - New Zealand Asian Leaders (NZAL)

New Zealand Asian Leaders hosted Government and corporate speakers to gain a better understanding of the Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa and how this dynamic group of migrants can leverage their extensive network to play a significant role in supporting the new policy to attract investors that will contribute to Aotearoa New Zealand’s economic growth, cultural diversity and connectivity in the Pacific region. This collaboration reflects a shared vision of building a prosperous and inclusive nation.

The NZAL event attracted a sold-out audience of successful migrants working as immigration advisors, lawyers, fund managers and business owners to promote the AIP visa that provides a way for wealthy foreigners to invest millions here in return for a pathway to residency. Those in attendance experienced the complexity of immigration in their personal journey to residency and are committed to contributing to their adopted homeland.

NZAL Co-Chairs Lisa Li and Sameer Handa in their opening and closing remarks advocated for Asian migrants by saying, “We can play a vital role in positioning New Zealand as an attractive investment destination by engaging with Government to drive positive changes supporting the policy.” The speakers acknowledged the multicultural understanding, business acumen and networks of the audience to build strong connections that drive economic growth. The Q&A session proved to be a platform for partnership and sharing knowledge for improved communication. The Asian Business Summit is in the early stages of planning to celebrate NZAL’s 10th anniversary and the board had considered organising a trade delegation that could be expanded to include an investment forum and cultural events. Members business ties across the Asia-Pacific region are a bridge to attract investors from these vibrant economies.

Nations around the world are competing for investors offering similar schemes and New Zealand is considered in the top 10 with the presentations clarifying issues that should boost interest, notably from South Asia.

Members appreciated the speakers taking the time to share their expertise for better cooperation in the future with the understanding they can help identify areas for improvement, streamline procedures and address any barriers to investment. The collaboration between NZAL and the Government is mutually beneficial, intended to foster economic growth, create jobs through innovation to attract high net worth immigrants who can contribute to various sectors; technology, finance, and sustainable industries.

