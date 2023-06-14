Advance Build Shines Light on the Speed and Benefits of Prefabricated Homes Over Traditional Builds

Homeownership is a huge milestone for many Kiwis. Whether it is their first family home or an addition to their investment portfolio, getting ahead on the property ladder is a goal worth working toward. With the current state of the NZ house market, one of the best options Kiwis have is to invest in a new build, requiring smaller deposits and being able to be constructed off the bat to meet all modern regulations such as the Healthy Homes Act. But it should come as no surprise that the road to homeownership comes with many speed bumps - delays, lengthy work timelines, council consents, and ever-increasing costs.

Fortunately, there is an alternative approach for new homes that circumvents many of the challenges faced by traditional builds - and Advance Build is leading the charge on this exciting frontier. Advance Build is a company based out of Kerikeri that has been designing, constructing and delivering prefabricated homes for over 15 years. With the construction of these homes taking place in their purpose-built factory, Advance Build's transportable homes provide a high-quality and fast turnaround option for new builds to customers from Auckland to the Far North of New Zealand.

"Our Mission is to build a quality future and exceed the expectations of all stakeholders - Clients, Employees, Suppliers, Shareholders and Local Communities." - Advance Build

The Evolution of Construction - Prefabrication

Prefabricated homes, or ‘prefabs’, have been around since the 1950s and are well known in other countries. The process for building prefabricated homes is simple - rather than building a home on-site, the home is constructed in a factory. There are two approaches to this construction process. Modular homes are constructed in multiple pieces before being transported to their site at which stage construction can be completed by joining the pieces together. While this is an efficient means of constructing a home, Advance Build takes this concept a step further. Advance Build specialises in fully prefabricated homes, meaning that rather than simply constructing sections of the home in their factory, they build the entire home, delivering a completed house to their customer's section without the need to finish the construction on site. This greatly increases construction speed, offering the closest thing to a new build turn-key solution for home ownership.

While the concept of prefab buildings has existed for quite some time, companies like Advance Build have really refined the process for residential properties. Advance Build's expansion over the past 15 years, starting from its humble beginnings of three members with a dream to the well-oiled machine it is today, serves as evidence of how popular these transportable homes are becoming in New Zealand.

The Benefits of Prefabricated Homes

Speed of Construction:

The main benefit of prefabricated homes is the speed of construction. As mentioned previously, Advance Build offers a turnkey solution for constructing a new home. Their team handles everything from designing to assembling and delivering the home in one place, meaning there are no delays due to external factors such as third parties or site conditions. This allows them to build and deliver a brand-new home in as little as 9 weeks - compared with traditional builds that can often take months or even years.

Cost-Effectiveness:

Prefabricated homes are also cost-effective solutions when it comes to building new homes. Since assembly takes place in a factory setting, costs associated with waste management, onsite labour, and specialised tools are drastically reduced. This saves time and allows for a much more efficient process when it comes to building a home - meaning customers can get their new home faster without having to overspend on the process.

Sustainability:

Prefabricated homes also come with the added benefit of being more sustainable than traditional builds due to the controlled environment in which they are constructed. The factory setting eliminates many issues that can arise from weather conditions or environmental factors, such as rainwater drainage or mould growth, ensuring that materials used during construction remain of consistently high quality from start to finish.

Quality Control:

Lastly, since all construction is done in-house at Advance Build’s factory, quality control is more stringent and consistent. This helps to eliminate potential defects or issues that may occur when building a home on-site - resulting in customers receiving their homes faster and of a higher quality than traditional builds.

Time Efficiency - Prefab vs Traditional Builds:

The time taken for constructing the prefabricated homes manufactured by Advance Build compared to traditional builds can be seen in how much faster they are able to deliver homes. Advanced Build’s transportable homes can be constructed and delivered within weeks compared with months for traditional builds. This speed is largely thanks to parallel construction processes occurring simultaneously in the factory, such as pre-machining components at the same time as other parts being welded together. This reduction in delays allows them to deliver a home on time and without the need for costly overtime or additional labour.

Advance Build’s Role in Promoting Prefabricated Homes:

At Advance Build, they are dedicated to making prefabricated homes more accessible and popular in New Zealand - allowing people from all walks of life access to quality housing that can be constructed quickly and affordably. With their recent website rebuild providing insight into the process behind building transportable homes, as well as customer testimonials on how much faster they were able to receive their new build with Advance Build compared with traditional builds, Advance Build is certainly doing its part to spread awareness about this innovative approach towards construction. Advance Builds focus on quality and customer service have led to rave reviews from their customers. Keith and Sherry commented on their experience, saying

“Everything was just made so easy for us. We enjoyed the process, and I think that’s why we’re loving the house so much – the hiccups weren’t there. We’ve had a number of people visit us and have a look at our home, and they’re really impressed with what Advance Build has done.”

While another customer, Lynne, reflected on the experience of a prefabricated home in comparison to the traditional building process

“We would certainly recommend Advance Build to anybody who is thinking of doing a build, we especially loved their professionalism. We have built five times before, I would say this was the most stress-free of all of them. At our time of life, when we wanted something that was really practical – it has just meant that our lifestyle is very cruisy!”

These positive sentiments are echoed throughout Advance Build's extensive customer testimonials. It's safe to say that their approach to prefabricated homes is really strumming a chord with the New Zealand market.

The Future of New Builds is Here with Advance Builds Prefabricated Homes

The benefits of prefabricated homes over traditional builds are becoming more and more apparent. At the forefront of this evolution in construction is Advance Build, with its dedication to providing quick and efficient turn-key solutions for new builds. With their unique approach to prefabricated homes, they have set themselves apart from the competition as a company that values quality and customer satisfaction above all else.

If you are considering building a new home, now is the time to consider a prefabricated home option.

