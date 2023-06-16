“Majority Of Shoppers Buying Secondhand, Designer Wardrobe Survey Finds”

New Zealand's largest pre-loved fashion marketplace, Designer Wardrobe, has unveiled the results of its first-ever survey indicating that 60% of respondents purchase secondhand clothing. These eye-opening findings are reflected in the company's fivefold growth in revenue since pre-COVID times, cementing itself as the go-to resale platform for fashion.

The survey of over 500 respondents was conducted by DIY market research provider, Pollfish, to gain insights into attitudes and behaviours towards pre-loved fashion and showcases the growing popularity of secondhand shopping. This trend aligns with Thredup's 2023 Resale Report, which predicts a momentous doubling of the global secondhand market by 2027, reaching a total value of $350 billion.

CEO and Co-Founder of Designer Wardrobe, Aidan Bartlett, stated, "This survey reaffirms the notable surge we've witnessed in the realm of secondhand shopping, highlighting the ever-increasing savviness of our members who appreciate the multi-faceted advantages of embracing pre-loved. We're dedicated to empowering this movement by offering our members a seamless customer experience."

The survey reveals that the primary motivations behind secondhand shopping are style (46%), sustainability (43%), and affordability (87%). Furthermore, the survey highlights a notable preference for online selling platforms like Designer Wardrobe, where respondents can take charge of selling their own pre-loved items and get seen by a lot more shoppers looking for their items. This shift from traditional op-shops or consignment businesses underscores the evolving landscape of digital platforms.

Digital marketplace platforms, in contrast to traditional in-store experiences, offer the added advantage of connecting individuals irrespective of their location. This expands the pool of potential buyers and sellers, creating a thriving ecosystem to meet the growing demand for secondhand fashion.

With the rise of secondhand shopping and an endless array of options at consumers' fingertips, the exhilarating thrill of the hunt has never been more tangible.

Since its founding in 2015, Designer Wardrobe has experienced unprecedented growth, becoming a major player in the pre-loved fashion industry. The company's purpose-built, NZ-made Marketplace platform is the go-to for 280,000 users to shop and sell pre-loved clothing and now facilitates around $1.5 million in transactions every month.

Designer Wardrobe champions its customers' needs, regularly launching innovative products, including seller add-ons and an integrated resale widget, to create a seamless shopping and selling experience while promoting sustainability in New Zealand's bustling fashion industry.

