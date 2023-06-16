Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ATM Scammers Finding New Ways To Steal Travelers’ Money

Friday, 16 June 2023, 11:29 am
Press Release: NordVPN

This vacation season, criminals use skimmers to steal your payment card details

Recently NordVPN released its research about six million stolen credit cards found on the dark web. The research showed how common payment card fraud is, with more 60K Australians affected by it.

This summer vacation season, cybersecurity experts want to warn travelers about ATM skimmers which criminals use to steal their victim’s payment card details.

“Travelers are usually the ones who fall for ATM scams the most,” says Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN. “That is because travelers usually don’t know what the ATM in a country they are visiting should really look like. So they risk ruining their own vacation by putting their card in a compromised machine without noticing the card skimmer attached to it.”

What does an ATM skimmer look like?

An ATM skimmer is a device that can read a credit or debit card’s magnetic stripe after it’s inserted into a compromised machine. The device stores the data (such as the cardholders’ names, card numbers, and expiration dates) from all the cards that account holders insert into the reader until the thief collects the device later.

Criminals could use the stolen card information in a few ways: to create fake credit cards, make fraudulent purchases, or sell the stolen data online.

Skimmers come in all shapes and sizes. Some skimmers are physically attached to a payment machine,extending the card slot. Others can be installed inside the machine and are only noticeable to the most cautious users.

Criminals also use hidden cameras that attempt to capture sensitive data while a victim uses an ATM.

Lastly, a false keypad can be placed over the ATM’s original keypad to capture the user’s PIN without their knowledge.

How to spot a credit card skimmer

Although skimming devices are designed to be invisible, it’s possible to identify them by performing a visual and physical examination. Here are a few simple steps you can take:

  • Inspect the card reader. Is there any part of the machine that is out of alignment? If any part of it looks out of place, this could mean a skimmer has been installed.
     
  • Look for hidden cameras around the credit card reader. Check if any suspicious holes are looking down towards where you would insert your card. If yes, a hidden camera might capture you entering your PIN.
     
  • Consider how you pay. Using an application for payments or choosing ATMs in high-traffic areas or inside bank branches is safer than using cash machines located in places where fraudsters can easily corrupt them.

Travelers’ guide to secure payment card usage abroad

  1. Consider using a prepaid card for your journey. If leaked, prepaid cards can’t be used to steal your identity. They don’t give access to your savings, and it’s much easier to freeze them.
     
  2. Watch your bank statements online, even on vacation. This step is important because most hackers will test your card before stealing the money. They will make a small charge to see whether the account is active. Only then will they drain your account.
     
  3. Inform your bank before going on vacation. Some card issuers will freeze cards if they detect out-of-the-ordinary activity that could indicate fraud.
     
  4. Be extra careful when using ATMs. Consider whether you really need to use an ATM at your travel destination, and if you must, always choose a reliable bank ATM located in a well-lit and busy area.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, used by millions of internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption and Onion Over VPN and guarantees privacy with zero tracking. One of the key features of the product is Threat Protection, which blocks malicious websites, malware during downloads, trackers, and ads. NordVPN is very user friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, and has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide. For more information: nordvpn.com.

